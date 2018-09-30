The city Board of Zoning Appeals gave the go-ahead this month for a hotel on upper Meeting Street. It was at least the fifth new hotel approved so far this year.
That’s not quite as troubling a rate as in 2015, when hotels were being approved at such a breathless pace that then-candidate for mayor John Tecklenburg pushed for a moratorium. But it’s still crucial that city rules keep things in check to prevent hotels from overtaking living, working Charleston.
“We believe we are beyond the tipping point in terms of hotel rooms downtown,” said city Planning Director Jacob Lindsey.
So far, however, City Council hasn’t been on board.
Mayor Tecklenburg’s moratorium never got approved. Neither did rules that would prevent hotels from displacing other uses. Neither did an effort to shrink the portion of the city where hotels are allowed.
In fact, the only significant thing City Council has passed recently to keep hotels under control is a set of guidelines that better ensure that hotels don’t significantly disrupt traffic or leave their employees struggling to find parking.
Parking and traffic are big issues, of course. But the larger challenge — a gradual shift away from Charleston’s working-city character — remains. And City Council needs to act.
Building a hotel in Charleston requires a special exception from the Board of Zoning Appeals. That exception is based on a checklist of criteria. But that checklist is so basic that the approval process is really more of a formality. It’s difficult for the BZA to legally say “no.”
The city Planning Department wants to change that by putting some hotel rules back on the agenda.
First, hotels wouldn’t be allowed to displace existing office space. Second, hotels would not be allowed to turn ground-floor retail space into a lobby or other passive uses. And third, if a hotel displaces affordable housing, the developer would be required to replace those units at an affordable price.
Those rules are ultimately likely to prove more effective than a moratorium or even a downsizing of the accommodations overlay zone. They still allow hotels to be built, which is only fair, but make sure that hotels don’t crowd out the rest of the city.
City staff still isn’t sure when to take the proposal before City Council again. But sooner would be better than later. And council members ought to be more receptive this time around.
Tourism is a big part of Charleston’s success, and visitors need a place to stay. But there wouldn’t be any Charleston to visit without the people who live and work here.