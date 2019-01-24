South Carolina thankfully got its most fire-prone school buses off the road by the start of this year, but to keep the school bus replacement program on track, the Legislature will need to come up with about $45 million this year.
The results of falling behind schedule are all too clear for a state that maintains its own fleet of 5,600 buses. They break down. Some catch fire. Children’s lives are put in danger.
That is unacceptable.
In 2007, The Post and Courier series “School Bus Breakdown” revealed that the state’s nearly 6,000 school buses were the oldest, most polluting and least safe in the nation. The newspaper documented more than 100 fire-related events between 1996 and 2006. The findings sparked a public outcry, and the Legislature responded by agreeing to replace school buses every 15 years. And, while the state failed to stick to its own schedule, another 77 “thermal” incidents occurred between 2007 and 2017.
Now, thanks to about $20 million in funding over the past year, the most fire-prone models from 1995 and 1996 are off the road. But because the state was so far behind schedule, about 430 buses are 30 years old. Fleetwide, the average age of a bus is 9 years, with odometers averaging more than 200,000 miles.
Replacing the oldest high-mileage buses makes sense from both a safety and an economic point of view, and lawmakers must find the money to stay on schedule — about $34 million per year, according to previous studies.
In her latest budget request, State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman asked for $5 million in recurring funds and $40 million in one-time money for continuing bus replacements. Most of the one-time funding is expected to come from the state’s $33.9 million share of the Volkswagen settlement over diesel emissions. But even if the entire windfall were dedicated to school buses, that would be barely enough to keep pace with the replacement cycle.
So lawmakers would be wise to give Ms. Spearman what she is asking for because the Volkswagen money won’t be there next year.
Over the past two years, the state has made significant progress, buying about 2,100 news buses, 116 of which run on cleaner-burning propane. And, thanks to the Volkswagen settlement, the Legislature should be able to come up with at least $34 million to keep on pace.
But what about next year? Lawmakers need to come up with a dedicated source of annual funding or consider turning the fleet over to a private operator as Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston, has suggested.
So far, Charleston is the only county that has made a move in that direction. It has a contract with Durham School Services for hiring and supervising bus drivers, designing routes and supplying about 120 buses. But Rep. Gilliard wants to turn the entire fleet over to contractors. He has filed a bill that calls for the state to divest itself of its buses by fiscal 2023.
South Carolina is indeed an outlier, the only state to own and maintain a school bus fleet. Are the 49 other states doing it wrong? Mr. Gilliard believes the state can save money and redirect it to classrooms by getting out of the bus business. That proposal deserves careful study by the Education and Public Works Committee.
In the meantime, lawmakers must find funding to replace the state’s oldest buses. Children’s safety depends on it.