Three major road projects are “in the works” to relieve traffic congestion on Johns Island. Two are mostly stalled and the other is on life support, to be generous.
First there’s an improvement plan along Main Road that includes, among other things, a flyover where it intersects with Highway 17 in West Ashley. Charleston County officials say that project is moving forward. Construction could start by 2022.
You read that right. It’s going to be at least four years before construction starts on a needed upgrade that was first identified several years ago.
Then, there’s a pitchfork project where Maybank Highway enters Johns Island, in order to let traffic break off to the north and south of the road and cut down on rush hour gridlock.
Charleston city officials started pushing the plan more than a decade ago. And 10 years later, only half of it has funding and a traffic study hasn’t even been completed yet. In other words, the pitchfork is years away from completion as well.
Finally, there’s the I-526 completion project to bring the highway across Johns and James islands. Obviously, it’s the most controversial of the three proposals, and by far the most expensive. It’s also the one that has been under consideration for the longest.
But without any guaranteed source of local funds and facing opposition from the state Transportation Infrastructure Bank, 526 is far from a sure bet. And even if funds were to materialize suddenly, it would take more than a decade to permit and build the 7-mile freeway.
With or without 526, Johns Island residents need the other two road improvements just to catch up after decades of almost unchecked residential growth in the area. They should be the top priority. But years of sluggish response from Charleston County officials mean relief is still a long way away.
That’s incredibly frustrating for people who are stuck in traffic every day. But there is a lesson for everyone in the Charleston area. Too many straightforward infrastructure solutions get identified in plans and proposals, and then just sit on a shelf for a decade or longer.
Housing developments, on the other hand, do not wait around. A residential project can go from planning to leasing in less than two years. It takes that long just to draw up the first proposals and studies for a road project. Then it’s a couple of years of engineering, more permitting and a few years of construction.
It takes about a decade to build a road.
That means that our infrastructure improvements have to be almost impossibly forward-thinking. And more critically, they have to be kept on schedule. When a need is identified, work should start immediately.
Unfortunately, there’s not much good news for Johns Island traffic relief. Even the simplest projects are still years away, and housing development is proceeding apace with little regard for the impact on already horrific congestion.
County officials have plenty of explaining to do. It’s not their fault that it takes so long to build a new road. But there is no good reason we haven’t even started fixing Johns Island traffic by now.