Joe Griffith’s substantial footprints are all over Charleston – seen and unseen, and immensely noteworthy.
As founder and CEO of the real estate company that bore his name, he left his mark on East Bay Street, where he bought several old warehouses that were to be razed. He renovated them into the upscale Lodge Alley Inn in 1982.
He chaired a board that established the Ronald McDonald House, a place for families to stay while their sick children are being treated at a nearby hospital.
And he was chairman and founding partner of the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition, begun in 1983 and now one of the city’s biggest annual events.
Behind the scenes Mr. Griffith worked with Mayor Joe Riley to enable the city to annex Daniel Island in 1991. He owned some property on Parker Island on the Wando River. He subdivided it among family members, adding to its value, and it was annexed into Charleston. That paved the way for the Daniel Island annexation.
He also engineered a land swap that made it possible for the city to develop Waterfront Park in the early 1980s.
The project he generously supported that now bears his name is Joe Griffith Miracle Field, a baseball park in West Ashley for disabled children. In addition, he served on the boards of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra, the Medical University of South Carolina, Patriots Point Development Authority and the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce.
Mr. Griffith, who died Wednesday at the age of 89, was a respected businessman, community servant and family man and was a Roman Catholic of deep faith.
His longtime friend, the former mayor Riley, called him ”an exemplary citizen and a great man. He gave tirelessly to his community and felt that that was his duty.”
Joe Griffith grew up in Charleston and dedicated himself to making it a better place. He succeeded, and the city is grateful.