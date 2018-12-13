The Western world faces external challenges from China, Iran, Russia and terrorism. But Western countries are also being tied in knots by internal conflicts.
Governments in Germany, France, Britain and the United States face major challenges to their elected leaders and political stability. These inner divisions must be healed to avoid further social and financial chaos.
China’s aggressive response to stepped-up U.S. Navy freedom of navigation patrols in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait has involved harassing U.S. vessels and threats of military action, leading some observers to warn that the two nations are “sleepwalking into a conflict at sea,” according to the Asia Times.
North Korea’s nuclear threat remains largely unresolved.
Russia’s continued aggression against Ukraine and its interventions in the Middle East adversely affect the security of our NATO allies and Israel.
And Iran’s territorial ambitions roil the Middle East, thereby increasing the danger of terrorist attacks in Western nations.
These existential challenges call for unity among the Western allies. But recent events raise troubling questions about the ability of our leaders to focus on the bigger concerns at hand.
French President Emmanuel Macron has faced violent riots for weeks that started over his decision to raise taxes by a modest amount on gasoline and diesel fuel, mainly to discourage the use of diesel. Though the government has since agreed to suspend the increase and offered an increase in wage supplements, Mr. Macron appears to have lost the nation’s confidence and faces a no-confidence vote in the French parliament.
To make matters worse, an apparent sympathizer with Islamist terrorist groups opened fire on crowds in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday, killing two and wounding several others.
British Prime Minister Theresa May has so far found it impossible to negotiate a set of terms for Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union that are politically acceptable. She survived a vote of confidence among her own party on Wednesday but remains a dramatically weakened leader.
In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel is stepping down after more than a decade in power, leaving the future leadership of that country up for grabs.
The European Union continues to suffer from internal strife over the management of member country economies and their financial consequences, most recently with a focus on Italy. It is also still struggling to cope with a massive influx of refugees from the conflicts in the Middle East.
In the United States, talks ostensibly meant to avoid a disruptive government shutdown this week devolved into a televised shouting match between President Trump and the Congressional leaders of the Democratic Party over budget priorities. And House Democrats are threatening to bring impeachment proceedings against Mr. Trump.
Some of the discontent in all Western countries is the result of slowing economic gains and rising costs of living. Some is fueled by the rapid spread of information — and misinformation. Some is a response to threats both real and exaggerated.
But the fallout from this new world disorder will only grow unless nations pull together to prevent further chaos. Western leaders must start to think more about their long-run common interests and less about themselves.