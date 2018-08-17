Today, 40 years after their offices were first created by Congress, the 61 federal inspectors general continue to show they are the taxpayers’ best friends in Washington. They deserve the funding they need to do their jobs.
The Trump administration, which generally has had a better relationship with the IGs than the previous administration, has proposed budget cuts for several IG offices and denied requested increases for others. Congress appears ready to deny these economies, as it should.
The cuts are modest, in the range of 5 percent for some offices, and will not gut the IG watchdogs. But they are unwise. A 2012 study by the Government Accountability Office concluded that the government saved $18 for every dollar it spent on IG services. That’s a good investment.
Just this week the Veterans Affairs inspector general showed how the VA could eliminate $20 million a year in wasteful spending and improve its services to veterans by ending unnecessary medical exams.
Earlier this year the nation was gripped by the report of the inspector general for the Justice Department detailing how FBI Director James Comey broke department rules in his management of the Hillary Clinton email investigation and by the revelation of partisan bias by top FBI officials.
Last year the VA inspector general found evidence of abuse of office and misuse of funds by VA Secretary David Shulkin, a major reason for his dismissal.
And during the second Obama administration the Treasury Department’s inspector general for tax administration (TIGTA) famously frustrated an apparent attempt by Internal Revenue Service leadership to avoid giving Congress subpoenaed documents related to the denial of tax-exempt status to tea party organizations. TIGTA is one of the IG offices wrongly targeted for a 5 percent budget cut in the administration’s budget proposal.
The Obama administration appeared to consider IGs a thorn in its side, leading 43 IGs to write a formal letter in 2014 protesting federal agency attempts to prevent them from executing their duties. It took a 2016 act of Congress to outlaw the Obama administration policies in question.
IGs report to Congress, not to the agencies to which they are attached. This year the acting Veterans Affairs secretary tried to make the VA inspector general report to him. He was quickly, and rightly, informed by Congress that he had no authority to do so.
IGs have said they face their busiest workload in years because of congressional requests, many coming from Democrats hoping to expose alleged Trump administration scandals. The IGs are not political agents, however. They have a proven track record of strictly professional findings untainted by partisan bias, and if they find something wrong, they will say so.
Despite high-profile cases like the question of the FBI’s handling of the Clinton email investigation, most of the hard work of IG offices focuses on the details of how government bureaucracies perform their duties, with a mandate to ferret out fraud, waste, abuse and bad management.
Last month the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency, an organization whose members are the federal IGs, issued a report on the seven top management and performance challenges cited by its members. They are information technology security and management, performance management and accountability, human capital management, financial management, procurement management, facilities maintenance and grant management.
Compared to questions about the integrity of the FBI, this is mundane, eye-glazing stuff. But that’s where the money is, and the IGs must have the resources they need to go after it.