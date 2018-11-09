At least 12 people are dead and 18 injured at a bar in Southern California in a Wednesday night shooting that is the worst mass killing in the United States since about two weeks ago.
That’s two weeks.
That last massacre happened Oct. 27, when a gunman murdered 11 worshippers in a Pittsburgh synagogue, likely the worst violent crime against Jewish people on United States soil.
And while Wednesday’s tragedy is the deadliest mass shooting in almost two weeks, it’s not the first one since then. Last Friday, a gunman opened fire in a Tallahassee, Florida, yoga studio killing two people and injuring five others.
The details of the California shooting are unique, of course. They always are. But the trauma of the survivors and the pain of the victims’ families and friends are the same.
Twelve people, including several college students and one sheriff’s deputy, were shot and killed at a bar in Thousand Oaks, which is a mid-size city about 40 miles west of Los Angeles.
The shooter, who reportedly killed himself at the scene, was identified as a 29-year-old resident of a nearby town and a former Marine who recently had mental health-related run-ins with law enforcement officers.
The handgun he used was apparently legally purchased, but an extended magazine may not have been legal under California law.
In an especially horrifying detail, some of the Thousand Oaks survivors had also survived the shooting in Las Vegas just over a year ago, according to The New York Times. That massacre remains the worst mass-shooting in U.S. history.
Investigators are still piecing together what motivated the shooting in California. And it’s a bit early to say whether specific policies could have prevented it.
But a few things seem clear.
For one, it is exceedingly easy for people with serious mental health challenges — law enforcement officers have suggested the shooter may have been suffering from PTSD — to fall through the cracks of our broken, often inadequate health care system.
This is not to say that illnesses like PTSD always or even commonly drive people to violence, nor to suggest that mental health is a primary cause of mass shootings. Rather it is a call to provide help for people who desperately need it and may be too sick or too scared to reach out.
And even if gun reforms wouldn’t have stopped this particular shooting, they undoubtedly could help prevent future disasters.
California voters approved a ban on extended magazines in 2016, for example. That ban would presumably have applied to the weapon the shooter used in Thousand Oaks, but the law hasn’t yet gone into effect due to legal challenges from the National Rifle Association.
Stronger background checks and better reporting procedures might have raised red flags after the shooter’s run-ins with police. Officers might have asked about any weapons if they considered him to be a potential danger to himself or others.
There are plenty of lessons we could learn from this shooting. And from last week’s in Tallahassee. And from the previous one in Pittsburgh. And from the dozens of prior mass shootings across the country over the past several years.
Yet each killing seems to fade away with little or no action.
Maybe we can’t completely end mass shootings. But we ought to be able to make them less common. We ought to be able to do something.