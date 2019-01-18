Another migrant caravan is slowly marching from Honduras toward the southern border of the United States, and politicians on both sides of the aisle risk missing some relevant lessons if this becomes yet another political sideshow.
Democrats should note that the latest wave of migrants — estimates range from 800 to 2,000 people — offers a legitimate reason why our border with Mexico needs to be strong and secure.
Republicans should note that no amount of border intervention will resolve our broader immigration challenges or prevent desperate people from fleeing violence and poverty.
Both are tremendously important reminders as the government shutdown over President Trump’s request for $5.7 billion to build a border wall enters its fourth week, leaving 800,000 federal workers struggling to make ends meet.
Most of the people in the last migrant caravan to reach the U.S. border weren’t trying to cross illegally. They arrived at ports of entry, where many of them waited patiently in line for an appointment to request asylum. Some are still waiting.
In other words, a wall would be more or less irrelevant in keeping those people out.
A more effective strategy for reducing the border pressure from waves of migrants would be to substantially increase immigration officials and legal staff at ports of entry to resolve cases more quickly.
Nor can any amount of border security stop people from seeking better lives when staying in their homes is likely to lead to a violent death or a lifetime of crushing poverty. Truly effective long-term immigration policy should look at ways in which the United States can support economic stability and crime prevention in Central and Latin America.
It’s also worth pointing out, however, that some people trying to cross the southern border have less sympathetic intentions. Drugs and guns do cross illegally. So do human traffickers and other bad actors.
A wall would be a particularly expensive and probably not very effective way to mitigate those threats — witness at least three border tunnels found in the past several weeks — but lawmakers and the president should be open to funding whatever solutions are most likely to efficiently boost security.
We can certainly have compassion for and offer reasonable refuge to those legitimately seeking safety from gang warfare, corrupt governments and failing economies without glossing over the fact that some bad people have illegally crossed our borders in the past and will undoubtedly continue to attempt to do so.
The ongoing government shutdown lends unnecessary urgency to the very complex and sprawling set of immigration issues that ought to be up for lawmakers’ consideration. Leaders in both parties must find a way to move forward that decouples reform from the paychecks of hundreds of thousands of federal employees.
But an end to the shutdown shouldn’t be an excuse for Congress to once again duck its responsibility to fix our broken immigration rules.
Another migrant caravan is on the way. More will follow. Millions of people are already living here illegally. We need a better, more humane way to keep our nation secure and embrace the benefits of a lawful immigration system.