President Donald Trump has made no secret of his zeal for undoing Obama-era regulations, for better and, sometimes, for worse. But Mr. Trump’s administration may have accidentally found some welcome common ground with its predecessor on housing policy, albeit in a roundabout way.
In January, the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development announced it would delay enforcement of the 2015 Affirmatively Enforcing Fair Housing rule, which required communities to more aggressively work to end decades-old policies that have contributed to neighborhood segregation.
A coalition of housing and civil rights groups sued. HUD backtracked and started enforcing a weakened, almost unenforceable, version of the rule. The housing and civil rights groups changed their lawsuit. But this month, a judge ruled that the weakened rule could stand.
It’s all pretty murky, but critics contend the ruling is a tremendous loss for communities that have long been marginalized by racism and bigotry, both systemic and overt. The broader implications, however, may be a win for better housing policy all around.
That’s because HUD Secretary Ben Carson has suddenly become a YIMBYer. YIMBY (Yes in My Backyard) is effectively the opposite of the better-known NIMBY movement. It arose in response to affordable housing crises in dozens of the country’s most prosperous cities, including here in Charleston.
“I want to encourage the development of mixed-income multifamily dwellings all over the place,” said Mr. Carson in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal. He announced plans to attach federal grant money to requirements that municipalities ease up on overly restrictive zoning rules and other burdensome regulations that artificially drive up housing costs and limit variety.
The stated goal of Mr. Carson’s proposal — affordable housing — is nominally different than that of the Obama-era rule — desegregation — but the end effect is likely to be similar.
Current zoning rules and regulations in the Charleston area may not have explicitly racial implications, but that hasn’t always been the case. And it doesn’t mean local leaders shouldn’t still be wary of unnecessarily strict rules that could exacerbate the stratification of neighborhoods by income, and hence by race.
None of this is to say we should completely get rid of zoning, of course. Nor should we start building massive apartment complexes on every street corner. On the contrary, smart planning and effective enforcement of rules are essential to a strong community.
Particularly in places like Charleston that are rapidly growing while facing existential challenges like rising sea levels, we need to make sure that we put the appropriate kind of development in appropriate spots at appropriate times.
Mr. Carson is right, however, that we should take a hard look at the rules and restrictions that have in so many cases held back America’s affordable housing supply from keeping pace with demand, even when the rules were created with good intentions.
That doesn’t mean we have to fully embrace the YIMBY movement or let development run wild. We shouldn’t. But if the Trump and Obama administrations can find common ground on housing, surely those of us who share a proverbial “backyard” can as well.