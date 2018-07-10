President Donald Trump visits Brussels this week for his second NATO summit. He will be accompanied by a broad spectrum of American and European opinion that he should be polite and stress solidarity over complaints about allied defense budgets.
As NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wrote Monday in The Wall Street Journal, “NATO members have turned the corner on defense spending” and are “moving in the right direction.” If only that were true enough to make a difference.
Mr. Stoltenberg ended his plea for all NATO members to present a common front at the Brussels meeting by saying, “United, we are stronger and safer.”
But the sad fact is that NATO is both divided and in rotten shape. The measures Mr. Stoltenberg hails will not make a big difference even by the middle of the next decade.
Mr. Trump may decide not to harp on the alliance’s shortcomings at the meeting. But he definitely should keep up the pressure he has been putting on the allies, especially Germany, to their great dismay.
In some ways the security situation in Europe resembles the state of affairs in 1948, when NATO was founded. Today, as then, Europe is militarily weak and politically divided.
But in 1948 the nations of Western Europe were exhausted from World War II. Their economies were in ruins. It was only through American generosity, via the Marshall Plan, and our military commitment to defend Europe with nuclear weapons if need be that gave that part of Europe, and especially Germany, a chance to grow into the successful modern economies we see today. The Cold War ended with the collapse of the Soviet Union and the reunification of Germany 29 years ago.
The big difference between 1948 and 2018 is that Europe is now rich enough to take care of itself. But it does not. The turmoil in Syria has its largest negative impact outside the Middle East on Europe, but the European Union has expended little more than words in opposition to the main drivers of the chaos -- Iran, Russia and the Assad regime.
Today we see a Russia that spends nearly 30 percent more on defense than all of Continental European NATO members, a group of nations that have a gross domestic product roughly matching that of the United States. We spend almost 4 times per capita on defense as the Europeans do.
Mr. Stoltenberg praises a number of smaller European NATO members — those closest to the growing Russian menace — for raising their defense spending to the NATO goal of 2 percent of GDP.
But the biggest hitter in the European economy — the country that has benefited most from U.S. generosity, Germany — has rebuffed Mr. Trump’s demand that it increase its defense spending.
The German army has shed 90 percent of its tanks. The German Navy is so short of supplies and manpower than most, if not all, of its ships are laid up in port. And this at a time when the United States could use a helping hand, such as provided by Britain and France, in challenging China’s attempt to close the South China Sea to free international traffic.
Britain and France both have maintained respectable defense budgets. But the same cannot be said for Italy and Spain, which like Germany spend barely 1 percent of their GDP on defense, or Canada, which does not even reach the 1 percent level. These countries are free riders on the American taxpayer.
Germany also relies mainly on its Mediterranean allies, Spain, Italy and Greece, for naval interdiction of the illegal immigration from the Middle East and Africa that has damaged Germany’s quality of life and political balance. At the same time its bankers attempt to dictate how the struggling Mediterranean economies should be managed. The perceived German attempt to dominate the European Union’s financial policies is a major source of rebellion against the EU within Europe, a fact that also weakens NATO.
It is also worth mentioning that Germany is the main force behind the European Union’s tariffs and tariff barriers, such as the 10 percent it charges on imports of American automobiles (while the U.S. tariff on European cars in 2.5 percent).
The main argument for NATO solidarity is that it will deter Russia. But Russia can plainly see the hollowness at the core of the European NATO defense posture. Mr. Trump should keep up the pressure on Germany to play its proper role in the alliance that was created to help it survive to this day.