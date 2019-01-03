The 116th Congress convenes today facing a momentous choice.
It can carry on like the last Congress, which left us the legacy of a partial government shutdown brought on by partisan bickering.
Or it can seek bipartisan achievements by taking what might be called, with a nod to Robert Frost, the road less traveled. That road is the path of compromise and cooperation.
The number of major issues facing our nation’s legislators is large. The Hill newspaper has a good, concise list of five pressing problems:
The government shutdown and funding for the rest of the fiscal year.
A series of potentially controversial nominations, including for secretary of Defense, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, attorney general, secretary of the Interior and administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.
The need to enact a new debt ceiling by midyear, tie it to a successful congressional budget resolution or do away with it altogether.
Ratifying the new U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade agreement negotiated last year to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.
President Donald Trump’s foreign policy for the Middle East, with its reliance on Saudi Arabia and the withdrawal of American troops from Syria, and his policy for Afghanistan including troop reductions there.
Members of Congress are already taking sides on all of these issues, promising a contentious and crowded legislative agenda.
But there are also many more factious issues, including health care and prescription drug pricing, federal oversight of social media and their data collection and exploitation activities, and such mundane questions as the congressional timetable for enacting a budget and appropriations bills.
Two major issues that Congress has repeatedly ducked are the long-term budget imbalance and the nation’s immigration policy.
Steps must be taken to ensure the nation’s promise of a sustainable safety net and the nation’s need for controllable borders and sensible immigration rules.
These are, of course, tough issues. They require making difficult choices. But failure to enact new policies is the same as a decision to go on tolerating the unsustainable status quo.
The legislators we elect and pay owe us more than the reiteration of partisan talking points designed to stymie the opposing side.
A Congress that takes the road less traveled would consist of men and women of both parties who, although they fight as hard as they can for what they believe and have promised their constituents, recognize the overriding need for coming to agreement on the most important problems facing the nation and how to address them constructively. That recognition of a common obligation to serve the nation could make all the difference.