Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg has been offering suggestions for how the city can better manage the growth of hotels since before he was elected in 2015. City Council, however, has so far not been persuaded.
To be sure, some of Mr. Tecklenburg’s proposals have been better than others. But the plan offered during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, while flawed, was easily the strongest one yet, and it still failed to garner any significant support from councilmembers, even as several of them spoke firmly in favor of putting stronger checks on hotels.
While that’s a perplexing outcome, Tuesday’s meeting also offered a promising path forward.
Council voted to create a task force with elected officials and representatives of the public and the hotel industry to try to come up with the most viable compromise. They’ll have a month to develop a workable plan.
In a way, a task force is an ideal solution. Councilmembers have complained that they didn’t feel they had enough input in crafting Mr. Tecklenburg’s hotel plans in the past. This will certainly give them that opportunity.
And including the public and hotel representatives directly in the process ought to iron out any potential kinks before they become problematic.
Of course, that’s really how city government is always supposed to work. Proposals presented to City Council can be tweaked and adjusted, and members of the public, including business community leaders, are welcome and encouraged to speak up during meetings.
There’s little apparent or immediate reason other than politics — at least three sitting City Council members are running to unseat Mr. Tecklenburg this year — that the hotel debate needed to get so contentious.
On the contrary, there is broad consensus on City Council that something needs to be done about the boom in hotels in the heart of Charleston and a relatively wide agreement on what that action might involve.
The key is the Board of Zoning Appeals, which grants a special exception needed to build a new hotel when developers can prove that they meet a list of requirements. But those requirements are too vague, according to board members, leaving them little option but to give hotels the go-ahead.
Mr. Tecklenburg’s latest proposal would have dramatically strengthened the BZA’s ability to turn down hotels when needed and added tougher requirements for approval. An eventual plan from the task force will need to do something similar.
At stake is the livability of the Charleston peninsula, which is already threatened by skyrocketing real estate prices and flooding problems, among other challenges. Keeping new hotels more reasonably in check will help Charleston remain a living, working city.
The hotel task force must find a way to maintain that balance and then figure out how to get City Council to approve it.