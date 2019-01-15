Steep renovation costs combined with Charleston’s admirably exacting historic preservation rules can sometimes have the unfortunate and unintended consequence that buildings in disrepair are left to crumble.
For a while, that seemed to be the fate awaiting a home at 133 Cannon St., which had been neglected for so long that it required wooden support beams to keep it from falling over.
But as The Post and Courier’s Abigail Darlington and Robert Behre reported this month, a forward-thinking new owner and open-minded members of the Board of Architectural review seem to have given that overlooked property a new lease on life.
And the lessons and compromises involved ought to inspire investors and owners of other neglected properties.
In September, the BAR approved a plan that involves saving as much as possible of the original house on the Cannon Street property, rebuilding the rest based on photos and adding three new buildings on the site -- one commercial and two residential.
Ideally, the new buildings will help pay for the cost of renovating and rebuilding the old house while also breathing more life into that side of Cannon Street than the vacant surface parking currently behind the crumbling house.
And cost is a substantial concern. The new owner reportedly paid more than $560,000 for an uninhabitable house that will undoubtedly need expensive repairs.
It would be difficult to make that investment worthwhile without adding some revenue-generating assets to the property. The planned renovations will be made easier by the fact that the new owner also owns the house next door.
Broadly, the Cannon Street project is a welcome sign of how historic preservation, neighborhood revitalization and economic development can work together.
A similar but much larger effort is also planned for a handful of neglected buildings at the corner of Line and Meeting streets. A developer plans to build several mid-rise, mixed-use structures while also renovating and restoring houses and commercial properties on the site.
The details of the Line Street development are still being ironed out. Certainly, it’s encouraging that old buildings on the site will be repaired rather than torn down, which will help maintain neighborhood character in a rapidly growing part of the city.
And the broader scale of the project is in keeping with Charleston’s efforts to boost the supply of housing on the peninsula so that more people can live closer to where they work, shop and eat.
But the Cannon Street plans demonstrate that a complex renovation can be worthwhile even without a massive development effort to back it up. It just takes vision, neighborhood buy-in and receptive city officials.
That’s a win for a city that puts appropriately great value on its historic past -- and for one that values its future.