Rezoning a section of Wadmalaw Island to accommodate a couple who want make their four “treehouses” available as short-term rentals year-round would be a mistake.
Under Charleston County short-term rental rules, Seth and Tori Bolt are limited to a total of 72 nights per year, or 18 nights for each luxury bungalow. So the Bolts are proposing a “planned development district” as a workaround to the county’s less-than-a-year-old short-term rental ordinance.
Some residents rightly fear that a one-off zoning change would set a precedent that could open the door to more and denser development.
Indeed, what the Bolts want to do — they also have a treehouse rental in Wahalla — sounds like a business, which is prohibited by current zoning. Wadmalaw, with a few exceptions, is zoned mostly agricultural or agricultural/residential. That in part prompted the Wadmalaw Island Land Planning Committee, an advisory panel formed in the late 1980s, to come out against the plan even before it was formally proposed.
“This [planned development] threatens to erode protections provided to Wadmalaw by current zoning laws and the [county’s] comprehensive plan,” committee chairman Kevin Richbourg wrote to the county Planning Commission in March. “In addition, if approved, it would not only invalidate the purpose of the short-term rental ordinance but would set a precedent for other commercial entities to bypass protections afforded to rural residential and agricultural land on Wadmalaw.”
Mr. Richbourg is right, and he is smart to get in front of the proposal.
Sure, the treehouses — elevated structures sitting on their own supports that rent for $395 to $525 per night — are charming, and renters probably wouldn’t upset the quiet, sparsely populated community near the Charleston Tea Plantation. But what would happen the next time a property owner asked for a zoning change to “planned development”? Or what might happen if the Bolts’ zoning bid were granted and they later decided to build a dozen treehouses on the roughly 35-acre property? Or sell it a developer?
“We can’t open the door to that becoming the new law of the land,” Mr. Richbourg said.
Wadmalaw, well beyond the county’s Urban Growth Boundary, has had some of the region’s most restrictive zoning for decades, something that has kept it devoid of planned subdivisions, convenience stores and other commercial enterprises. And its roughly 2,600 residents, who all rely on well water and septic tanks, want to see the island’s rural character preserved, as evidenced by about 150 people who attended the island land planning committee meeting in March.
That may be unfortunate for the Bolts, who bought their property in 2017, but to keep such developments at bay, the county Planning Commission would be wise to hold the line and deny any zoning changes.