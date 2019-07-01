Plans to build the rest of I-526 across Johns and James islands didn’t make this year’s annual “Highway Boondoggles” list, a compilation of the costliest, most unnecessary highway projects nationwide put out by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group.
But that’s cold comfort to Charleston County taxpayers, who could still find themselves responsible for well over $300 million of the roughly 8-mile highway’s $725 million estimated cost.
Really, the I-526 effort is a bargain compared to some of the nine projects that made the most recent boondoggles list. Completing a loop around Raleigh could cost more than $2 billion and a Houston highway “improvement” at least $7 billion.
The “winner” in terms of cost is the High Desert Freeway, which would be the first brand-new freeway in Los Angeles County for more than two decades, all for the bargain cost of $8 billion.
This is particularly galling considering that a massively expensive and disruptive widening of I-405 not only failed to improve traffic congestion but actually slowed average commutes at all hours of the day, according to California Department of Transportation data.
Aside from their eye-popping price tags, what all of these boondoggle projects — and I-526 — have in common is that they will create negative environmental and community impacts while providing minimal traffic relief in the immediate term and little or no improvement over the long term.
In many cases, traffic is likely to get worse.
This is not a matter of opinion. There is extensive research to show new or widened roads do little or nothing to improve traffic in the long term, and history shows the negative consequences of building highways through long-standing neighborhoods or in ecologically sensitive areas.
Aside from the massive up-front costs of building a new or larger highway, taxpayers are also responsible for expensive maintenance in perpetuity. This reality was the main reason the South Carolina Legislature sensibly passed a gas tax hike in 2017.
Even with that new revenue, however, the state will eventually struggle to keep up with its maintenance costs as long as large roads keep getting built or widened.
Of course traffic congestion is frustrating. But highway boondoggles won’t fix it. Instead, our local and state officials must dedicate more attention and resources to public transportation, improved walkability, safe bicycle infrastructure and other solutions that bring proven benefits.
When residents in communities spoke up against projects listed in previous reports, the results were encouraging.
Dallas traded a six-lane freeway for parks and green space along the Trinity River, for example. Tampa residents have so far blocked major highway expansions in a historic neighborhood thriving with new restaurants and small businesses. Wisconsin transportation officials found a windfall for transit systems and road repairs after cancelling a highway project in Milwaukee.
These are crucial lessons for Charleston. There’s still time to turn around and finally abandon I-526 plans once and for all. There are far more effective ways to address traffic congestion — and far more effective ways to build a more livable city.