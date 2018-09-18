It is outrageous that Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., waited until after the hearings on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court before disclosing that she had explosive information casting doubt on his moral character. But she did, and now the Senate must deal with the consequences.
The right thing to do is to hear accuser Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Kavanaugh. That will happen next Monday.
Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, rightly pushed to make that possible. “Anyone who comes forward as Dr. Ford has deserves to be heard, so I will continue working on a way to hear her out in an appropriate, precedented and respectful manner.”
Ms. Ford, a research psychologist who teaches at Palo Alto University in California, has said she is willing to testify. So has Mr. Kavanaugh, who denies the allegation and still has the support of the White House.
Ms. Ford came forward after a leak disclosed that Sen. Feinstein had a letter the accuser wrote this summer accusing Judge Kavanaugh of physically and sexually assaulting her when they were both teenagers. Ms. Ford initially requested anonymity in her letter.
Sen. Feinstein’s handling of the letter is disappointing. Instead of doing the right thing and alerting the committee about the accusation, she held on to the information for about six weeks in what can only be interpreted as an attempt to use it for maximum political effect.
Sen. Grassley had planned to hold a vote Thursday to send the nomination to the Senate floor. However, the accusation must get a public hearing. Both Ms. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh deserve that.
Failure to hear Ms. Ford would leave a permanent smear on Judge Kavanaugh’s character and might kill his nomination. At least two Republican senators, Jeff Flake of Arizona and Bob Corker of Tennessee, signaled that they might vote against the nomination if it was rushed through without a hearing on the allegation.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., issued a statement Sunday saying, “if Ms. Ford wishes to provide information to the committee, I would gladly listen to what she has to say and compare that against all other information we have received about Judge Kavanaugh. If the committee is to hear from Ms. Ford it should be done immediately so the process can continue as scheduled.”
In an interview with The Washington Post, Ms. Ford was specific in describing her alleged encounter in a suburban bedroom with Mr. Kavanaugh and another teenage boy in the early 1980s. But she was vague about the year, her age at the time, the location of the alleged incident and other details that might lend corroboration to her recollection, which she says she first spoke about during marriage counseling in 2012.
It’s unclear what will be learned in the extraordinary, high-stakes hearing. But senators cannot make a decision until they hear from both the accuser and the judge.