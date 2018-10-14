Ten years is a long time in a place growing and changing as quickly as North Charleston. The city was a very different place a decade ago. Five decades ago, it wasn’t even a city.
So it’s important that North Charleston officials have a clear and focused vision for the city over the next 10 years. And residents should have a strong say in what the future looks like.
North Charleston, like other cities and counties in South Carolina, has to come up with a new comprehensive plan every decade. It’s a single document that guides everything from land use to transportation to environmental protections and economic growth.
The nitty-gritty details of city planning might not seem particularly important for day-to-day life, but North Charleston’s comprehensive plan is the most important document for shaping residents’ quality of life. It’s important to get it right.
Starting Monday, city officials will hold a series of public forums to gather input from residents that will be used to update the plan.
“The mindset compared to 10 years ago has dramatically changed,” explained Mayor Keith Summey on Thursday.
He said the city is facing an affordable housing crisis, which is a new challenge for North Charleston as rising housing prices in the rest of the Charleston area put growing pressure on the city.
“That’s not a problem we’ve had before,” he said.
North Charleston is also expected to host the bulk of a planned bus rapid transit system connecting Summerville to the Charleston peninsula. That system, which is expected to be functioning before the next comprehensive plan update, could revolutionize public transportation in the region.
But its success depends in no small part on North Charleston accommodating growth in a way that makes mass transit more effective.
“We’ve got to show that mass transit is not just based on your economic level,” said Mr. Summey. “It’s for all people.”
That’s the right idea. And revitalizing the Rivers Avenue corridor should make boosting and benefiting from the future transit system a priority rather than an afterthought.
Flooding needs to be a big part of the new comprehensive plan, too. North Charleston may not be quite as vulnerable as other parts of the region to flooding, but there are a few problem areas that desperately need relief, and rising sea levels pose a threat in the future, even to properties that are high and dry right now.
Preparing now will be easier and cheaper than playing catch-up later.
North Charleston also needs to face some economic realities. For much of its history, North Charleston, like many other municipalities, has relied on expanding its geographic boundaries to maintain public services without raising taxes.
That’s not likely a sustainable pattern in the long term. Fortunately, North Charleston has lots of underutilized and underappreciated space that could be put to more productive use.
But none of this can happen without a good plan in place and the public support to put that plan into action.
For more information about today's meeting and the rest of the planning process, or to leave input and fill out a survey online, visit www.primenorthcharleston.com.
North Charleston will be a different city in 10 years. This is the best opportunity to help decide what kind of city it will be.