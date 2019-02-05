When President Donald Trump gave his first speech to a joint session of Congress shortly after his inauguration in 2017, many of us speculated that it might signal a shift toward a more traditionally “presidential” tenor after an unusually turbulent election.
Two years later, that pivot still hasn’t happened in any consistent fashion, and there is little reason to believe it ever will. Indeed, Mr. Trump’s unpredictable, fiery leadership style is his greatest strength or most profound weakness depending on one’s perspective.
And yet his second official State of the Union address on Tuesday offered Mr. Trump a chance to present his agenda and outline his accomplishments absent the Twitter missives or rally theatrics that too often distract from his so far considerably successful conservative presidency.
It was a tremendously refreshing change of pace.
Need for cooperation
Among several calls for bipartisan cooperation, which will be necessary now that Democrats control the House, Mr. Trump used the phrase “choose greatness” to punctuate key moments at the beginning and end of his lengthy speech.
It was an effective and more optimistic variation on his campaign slogan, and an obviously worthy request of the American people.
And if anything is most objectively great under President Trump, it’s the American economy. Mr. Trump took a deserved victory lap early in his speech mentioning more than 5 million new jobs and record low unemployment.
“An economic miracle is taking place in the United States,” he said. “And the only things that can stop it are foolish wars, politics or ridiculous partisan investigations.”
Based on the evidence and multiple criminal convictions thus far, the investigation Mr. Trump referred to seems far from “ridiculous.”
But politics could indeed prove problematic as less than two weeks remain for Democrats and Republicans to reach some sort of agreement to avoid another government shutdown over how to handle security on our border with Mexico.
Border ‘crisis’
Mr. Trump’s discussion of what he called an “urgent national crisis” repeated many of his more exaggerated and alarmist claims about the perils of illegal immigration. But he is right to demand reforms, which Congress has long shirked.
“Now is the time for Congress to show the world that America is committed to ending illegal immigration and putting the ruthless coyotes, cartels, drug dealers and human traffickers out of business.”
We agree.
And while the intransigence among both parties’ leadership during the most recent 35-day shutdown was contemptible, other examples of bipartisan cooperation under Mr. Trump’s watch inspire some measure of hope.
The president invited two former prisoners who had been freed from unconscionably long sentences — one by Mr. Trump directly and one as a result of the First Step Act — to stand as powerful examples of the real, human impact of criminal justice reform, for example.
A genial back-and-forth between the president and women members of Congress — the largest group of female lawmakers in history — offered a particularly heartening moment of levity, not to mention a poignant way to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment.
Mr. Trump also mentioned a farm bill, VA reforms and opioid legislation as other successful efforts and called on both parties to work on a “great rebuilding of America’s crumbling infrastructure.”
That language is important, because our “crumbling infrastructure” ought to be the priority rather than spending additional billions or even trillions of dollars on new roads, bridges, airports, electrical grid upgrades and other projects while existing investments fall into disrepair.
Repairs are not as glamorous as shiny, new infrastructure. But the need is real.
Trade deals
Less clear is the necessity of Mr. Trump’s ongoing trade war with China, which has put pressure on several key businesses in South Carolina to the detriment of hundreds if not thousands of employees.
The president asserted that “the theft of American jobs and wealth has come to an end” and pointed to $250 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods and negotiations on a new trade deal with China as evidence. But his success in the trade fight is not yet clear and his tactics have been perhaps unnecessarily destructive.
Mr. Trump’s trade negotiations did lead to a new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement to replace NAFTA, which the president called a “catastrophe.” Congress should give the new deal the go-ahead.
The president also repeated his call for efforts to bring down drug prices and offered some reasonable policy requests to help cut medical costs more broadly. Doing so is critical to the well-being of the many Americans who struggle to pay for health care.
Ending HIV and cancer
“My budget will ask Democrats and Republicans to make the needed commitment to eliminate the HIV epidemic in the United States in 10 years,” said Mr. Trump in a somewhat less expected but nevertheless laudable appeal.
Certainly, a concerted effort to stop the spread of one of the most devastating diseases in recent history would be more than welcome. The medical technology to effectively end transmission of HIV and help people with HIV live long, health lives already exists, and we ought to put it to its fullest possible use.
The president also drew attention to the need to invest in research to find better treatments for cancer, and celebrated a young cancer survivor who had worked to raise thousands of dollars for that cause.
Finally stopping the decades-old HIV and AIDS epidemic in its tracks and helping save the lives of people with cancer will require redoubled efforts to ensure that Americans have reliable and affordable access to health insurance and medical care.
This is an effort in which Mr. Trump and Republicans in Congress have a mixed track record, but bipartisan solutions ought to be on the table, particularly given Democrats’ concerning newfound enthusiasm for more radical health care overhauls.
Halting HIV transmission will also mean destigmatizing and making available effective treatments for injectable drug addiction, which would be a logical and important component of Mr. Trump’s broader efforts to address the opioid crisis.
The president briefly detailed his several foreign policy achievements as well, including most notably his opening with North Korea and America’s recently reinforced support for a return to democracy in Venezuela.
“My relationship with Kim Jong Un is a good one,” said Mr. Trump before touting upcoming meetings with the North Korean ruler in Vietnam. Any further niceties ought to correspond with serious progress on de-nuclearization, which has so far been disappointing.
But the president wrapped up his speech with a focus on the great deeds of Americans both abroad and at home, in times of war and peace. He talked about the D-Day invasion, harrowing Holocaust rescues and the defeat of communism.
“Together we represent the most extraordinary nation in all of history,” he said. “This is our future, our fate and our choice to make. I am asking you to choose greatness.”
Americans should heed the president’s call.