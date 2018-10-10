The state grand jury report from the Statehouse corruption probe includes wise suggestions that would be helpful if South Carolina ever needs to launch a similar investigation in the future. Given the state’s sordid history of political misdeeds, the Legislature should turn the proposals into laws because it’s a good bet they will be needed at some point.
The report, released Tuesday, recommends that the Legislature enact laws to make it crystal clear when an attorney general must recuse himself from an investigation. It also wants lawmakers to define how that transfer of authority should happen.
As we’ve seen with ethics and other problems through the years, South Carolina’s laws can be unclear. That leaves loopholes that are open to interpretation and sometimes exploited.
More clarity certainly would have been helpful with the corruption probe as it devolved into an ugly, messy fight between two people who were supposed to be on the same side. Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson’s escalating battle with special prosecutor David Pascoe, the Democratic prosecutor who he handpicked to lead the probe, became a sideshow and hobbled the investigation at times.
The grand jury’s report also contained worrisome accusations about Mr. Wilson’s conduct during the long-running investigation.
The report criticizes the attorney general for what it calls his “problematic relationship” with the Quinn family of political operatives who became a central focus of the probe. The report accuses him of trying to impede the investigation and force Mr. Pascoe off the case, and asserts that he improperly shared information about the probe with the Quinns.
Those are serious allegations to make against South Carolina’s top law enforcement official. The attorney general should be above reproach, something that he could have accomplished by staying disengaged from the investigation and letting it run its course instead of jumping back into the fray.
Mr. Wilson dismissed the report, which was drafted by Mr. Pascoe’s office at the direction of the grand jury, which signed off on it.
“The Pascoe report is riddled with already-disproven political innuendo and baseless conjecture,” he said in a written statement. “The fact is I spoke to the grand jury voluntarily because I have nothing to hide and all I want to see is justice be served.”
The grand jury said in the report that it was troubled by what it described as Mr. Wilson’s continued dependence on Richard Quinn, the head of the political consulting group, during the investigation.
“This conduct demonstrates poor judgment at best,” the report stated. “The grand jury concludes that Wilson put his loyalty to Richard Quinn above his duty and obligation to the citizens of South Carolina to respect and enforce the State’s laws.”
The opaqueness of the corruption probe certainly didn’t help citizens understand what was going on, and the infighting only made it worse. Better laws can provide greater clarity in the future.
Mr. Wilson has already fended off challengers who made his ties to the Quinns an issue in the June Republican primary. The timing of the grand jury report’s release less than a month before the general election has been decried as politically motivated by both Mr. Wilson and the state GOP leadership. The two-term attorney general faces Democrat Constance Anastopoulo of Charleston on Election Day. Ms. Anastopoulo, a law professor, has made Mr. Wilson’s relationship with the Quinns an issue in her campaign.
Whatever happens at the polls next month, the Legislature should make ethics a priority and bring clarity to a process that obviously needs it.