Somewhere between 4,000 and 5,000 migrants, mostly from Honduras, were still trekking north through Mexico at the end of last week. And President Trump, even without the transparent political motive of the midterm elections guiding him, continued to overdramatize any possible threat related to that caravan.
But the president’s most recent move is a sensible one. On Friday, President Trump signed a presidential proclamation blocking asylum requests from people who enter the United States illegally for at least 90 days.
That doesn’t mean the migrants won’t be able to seek asylum here. It just means that they’ll have to show up at established points of entry on the border in order to do so.
Even critics of the president’s immigration policies and rhetoric should embrace that change. It’s likely to help the caravan’s journey end more smoothly and safely than the alternative.
And while the United States ought to remain a refuge for people legitimately fleeing deadly violence and repressive regimes, we also must maintain secure borders and the rule of law.
Still, it’s worth putting a few things in perspective.
The number of people in the Central American caravan, while impressive, is roughly the amount of foreign people who move to the United States legally or illegally on any given day, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
They don’t usually travel together, of course, but calling the caravan an “invasion” as the president has on several occasions is a bit of an exaggeration.
The people in the caravan don’t have visas to live in the United States. But they don’t apparently plan on entering illegally, given the highly visible and public nature of their journey.
Rather, most of them have made it clear they intend to seek asylum. Anyone fleeing danger or persecution is legally entitled to seek asylum in the United States — even under Mr. Trump’s recent proclamation — but getting permanent legal residency is a challenging and time-consuming process.
And the Trump administration has made it even tougher for the Hondurans and other Central Americans on their way here by barring asylum for gang violence or domestic abuse.
It’s extremely unlikely that terrorists from the Middle East have somehow infiltrated the caravan, as Mr. Trump has previously suggested. But it’s also crucial that proper vetting occur before people are allowed to enter the country.
In other words, the migrant caravan is certainly something worth watching. Mexican and United States law enforcement officers need to be alert both for the safety of the migrants themselves and for national security purposes.
Long-term policy must address the root causes of Central American migration by pushing against gang- and drug-related violence and for stable, democratic governments as alternatives to corruption. We can do that through better-targeted aid and support programs.
The United States is more than capable of handling the oncoming caravan of migrants humanely and in a way that upholds our laws.