T he most straightforward way to prevent gun crime is to keep guns out of the hands of people who would use them for violent purposes.
To that end, it’s encouraging that tri-county law enforcement agencies have seized at least 7,500 guns over the past five years, according to a recent report by The Post and Courier’s Gregory Yee.
Those guns won’t be used to commit crimes. But there are too many weapons still out there in the possession of people who shouldn’t have them.
That’s how we end up with tragic shootings, like the five people who were murdered in five days in North Charleston this August — one of the deadliest stretches in the city’s history.
Or a shooting Oct. 12 that injured two people on James Island. Two people were killed by gunfire in the same area this year. Two teenagers were allegedly the aggressors in the latest incident.
Or a shooting earlier this year that killed a teenager in West Ashley.
Or the other gun-related crimes that take too many lives in the tri-county area each year.
Many of the guns involved in those shootings weren’t legally obtained or legally carried. Many were stolen. Some were bought on the black market.
It’s a cliché and a cop-out to say that gun laws don’t work because criminals don’t follow laws. But there is some truth in that statement. People determined to use guns to commit crimes will probably figure out how to get them one way or another.
We don’t have to make it easy for them, however.
The simplest thing to do is to make sure that guns are secure. A shocking number of guns stolen in the Charleston area are taken from unlocked vehicles, according to law enforcement officials. Locking the car ought to be a no-brainer.
The same goes for guns stored at home. They ought to be kept in a secure location — preferably behind a lock — and out of the reach of children.
Making it more difficult to steal guns would help stem the flow of illegal weapons on the streets, and cut down on gun crime.
But it’s also too easy for people who shouldn’t have access to guns to buy them. The only gun sales in South Carolina that require a background check are those that go through federally licensed firearms dealers.
Everything else is a free-for-all.
Even when background checks are performed, they too often miss red flags due to poor cross-communication between various databases. And if investigators need to do a deeper dive, they only have three days to wrap it up before the sale can proceed.
Closing those gaps in the process for legally buying a gun ought to be a priority for state legislators when they start a new session in January. South Carolina residents overwhelmingly support strengthening background checks.
As Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds told The Post and Courier, “We’re out there doing good police work ... but we can’t arrest our way out of the gun problem.”
He’s right. But we can make it harder for people who shouldn’t have guns to get them.