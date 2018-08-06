One of the remarkable things about the anti-gun violence “March for Our Lives: Road to Change Tour” that made a stop in Charleston was the number of “old people” who showed up. About half of the roughly 800 people who packed the Sottile Theatre appeared to be parents or grandparents.
“Young people don’t vote very much compared to old people,” said Jacob Gamble, 17, a Charleston student and one of the panelists at the event. “Our goal is to change that.”
About 4 million Americans will turn 18 this year.
The well-organized, largely self-funded youth campaign is geared toward standing up to the National Rifle Association, turning out newly minted voters in November and enacting a raft of laws to staunch the nationwide epidemic of mass shootings. It’s an outgrowth of the Valentine’s Day shooting that killed 17 people at a school in Parkland, Florida, and the marches that followed.
By the time it wraps up this month in Newtown, Connecticut, the nationwide campaign — including a separate tour in Florida — will have made stops in 20 states, mostly in cities that are NRA strongholds or that have been shaken by mass shootings. The tour is more than “thoughts and prayers” and, perhaps, a youth movement.
The panel of six young people, three of whom hailed from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, blasted politicians for shrugging off their demands or suggesting they were being manipulated, as Gov. Henry McMaster did when students walked out of classes in March.
They called for strengthening background checks, creating a searchable database of registered gun owners, federal funding for gun-violence research, reviving the assault weapons ban and outlawing high-capacity magazines, among other things. And they were unafraid to call out politicians they believe have let them down, including Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott.
Their passion, commitment and command of the issues should serve as a heads-up. They’ve registered thousands of young people to vote. And even if their time hasn’t come yet, it’s drawing nearer.
The New York Times reported in May that the number of young registrants was surging in Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania and other states after the school shootings in Florida and Texas. In North Carolina, voters younger than 25 represented about 30 percent of new registrations in January and February, jumping to about 40 percent to March and April, The Times reported.
So the potential is there. Turnout for young voters, however, has been about 20 percent in recent elections, and pollsters are divided as to whether the so-called Parkland effect will produce tangible results.
But judging from the audience at the Sottile Tuesday, some older voters are also watching what is happening, and at least a few politicians are paying attention. Mayor John Tecklenburg made welcoming remarks to the crowd, which included state Sens. Marlon Kimpson and Greg Gregory and Rep. Marvin Pendarvis. Others would be wise to listen.
Calls for change in the wake of mass shootings often fade with time, but the Parkland teens are doing their best to keep it part of the national conversation. We’ll find out in November if their message had a lasting effect on youths and older adults.