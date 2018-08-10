A recent story about a York County grand jury signing off on 904 criminal indictments in a single day, triggering complaints they were rubber-stamping cases, deserves a closer look.
But how the grand jury operates in general in York County also needs a closer look.
First, the backlog of cases cleared June 14 needs explaining. The indictments represent 904 crimes, not people, York County Solicitor Kevin Brackett said.
For instance, two people arrested on suspicion of breaking into 11 cars and stealing items produced 44 counts — 22 counts of breaking and entering and 22 counts of burglary. The prosecutor recited the basic facts of the case to jurors in about the same time it took to read this explanation.
Mr. Brackett guessed the jurors heard allegations against 400 or fewer people in June, and that number was inflated because of a backlog. The backlog was created because of a change in how criminal cases are managed in the county. The system is obviously in need of adjustment.
Grand juries and preliminary hearings both serve a similar purpose — to decide if authorities have enough evidence to bring a defendant to trial.
Grand juries are supposed to act as a check on unwarranted or oppressive prosecutions. In South Carolina, they’re made up of 18 citizens impaneled for a year and typically meet once a month.
In a preliminary hearing, prosecutors lay out their evidence for a judge, and the judge decides whether to throw out charges or let them stand.
In 2000, a law was passed that required the “affiant” or arresting officer to be at a preliminary hearing, Mr. Brackett said. But because that took so many officers off the streets, an agreement was reached to waive that rule, extend time limits for preliminary hearings and centralize them in a single court.
“Earlier this year, that became an issue again,” Mr. Brackett said, because a magistrate was worried the county was in violation of state law. That caused the solicitor’s office to abandon its centralized case management system, producing the backlog of cases sent to the grand jury in June.
Still, on Friday, a judge will hear a motion filed by 27 defense attorneys to throw out all the charges, form a new grand jury and restart the process. That would no doubt create an even bigger backlog.
Regardless of how the judge rules, he should open a wider a discussion of how grand juries operate or at least how they should operate in York County.
“It would be prudent to look at how we do business,” Mr. Brackett said. “There’s no law that says how grand juries should operate.” At a recent Bar Association meeting, he said he suggested allowing defense attorneys to waive presenting cases to a grand jury. That would prevent grand juries from hearing the same kind of cases over and over, which would be a more efficient use of jurors’ and the court’s time.
Grand juries typically only hear allegations about crimes punishable by more than 30 days in jail. But there’s nothing to prevent that bar from being raised or reserving grand juries for cases in which probable cause for prosecution is questionable.
The judge should tackle the issue with an eye toward preserving constitutional rights while reducing the number and types of cases presented to grand juries.