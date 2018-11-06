Months of campaigns, countless political ads and yard signs and mailers, millions of dollars in fundraising, debates and forums and grassroots canvassing come down to this. It’s Election Day.
In the Charleston area, voters will pick a governor, congressional representatives, several state officers, county council and school board members, state legislators and countywide officials. Voters will also decide whether to make the state superintendent of education a governor appointee.
That can be a lot to take in. There are a lot of messages to sort through, job descriptions to read up on and issues to research.
That’s why The Post and Courier’s editorial board talked with dozens of candidates over the past several weeks and invited more than 40 people who will appear on Charleston area ballots into our office for extensive, detailed interviews.
We make political endorsements based on which candidates most effectively reflect the ideals and policies we believe will help move the Charleston area, our state and our nation in the right direction. Those endorsements, which we published in print and online and are summarized below, are one of many tools that voters can use to make informed choices.
And being informed is critical. Our representatives at the Statehouse or our members on county council might not make daily headlines, but the work they and other state and local officials do and the decisions they make have real and direct consequences in our community.
Over the course of the next two-year legislative session, for example, state representatives are likely to decide the future of Santee Cooper and debate policies ranging from flood prevention funding to gun reforms and ethics rules.
Eleven state House districts include portions of Charleston County. We endorsed a slate of mostly incumbents for those seats not because we are overly pleased with the effectiveness of the Legislature but rather because we believe that those experienced lawmakers offer the best chance to get the right things done for their constituents.
We recommended Samuel Rivers, Con Chellis, Nancy Mace, David Mack, William Cogswell and Mike Sottile.
We also picked Lin Bennett, Peter McCoy, Robert Brown, Bill Crosby and Leon Stavrinakis.
For governor, we endorsed Gov. Henry McMaster, who has ably led South Carolina since 2016, when Nikki Haley stepped down to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. His focus on economic development has helped bring unemployment to historic lows, and we would encourage him to make education a priority in order to better match new jobs with qualified, young South Carolina residents.
For the U.S. House, we endorsed Joe Cunningham for the 1st District based on his commitment to level-headed, bipartisan policymaking and his strong opposition to offshore oil drilling and exploration. In the 6th District, Rep. James Clyburn has an extensive track record of success.
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman is an excellent fit for that crucial role, although we encourage voters to make her the last elected superintendent, which is something Ms. Spearman supports. We recommend allowing governors to appoint the education superintendent as part of their Cabinet. That will ensure that the state's chief executive is held directly accountable for education, an area where reform is desperately needed.
We are concerned with state Attorney General Alan Wilson’s proximity to prominent figures in the Statehouse corruption probe that has ended several political careers. But Mr. Wilson’s stellar track record over two terms as attorney general speaks for itself.
Charleston County voters will pick five of nine county council members on Tuesday. Those council members will likely guide the completion of I-526 -- and decide how to pay for it -- while recovering from a debacle at the old Naval Hospital that cost county taxpayers millions, setting other transportation priorities, funding county services, overseeing the completion of a new recycling center and other vital projects.
We endorsed Joe Boykin, Donna Brown Newton and Jenny Costa Honeycutt as new voices on county council, and encourage engaged county residents to step up in the future and make each of the county’s nine districts more competitive. Two incumbent council members are running unopposed.
The Charleston County School Board oversees a sprawling district with more than 80 schools, some of which are among the best in the nation, others of which are clearly failing.
We found all of the candidates for the four seats up for election to be well-informed, enthusiastic and genuinely interested in the success of local students. But we believe that incumbents Kate Darby, Eric Mack and Cindy Bohn Coats have the deep knowledge and policy interests to rate another term, and think newcomer Joyce Green is a particularly well-qualified pick for the fourth seat.
Register of deeds and probate court judge are both important jobs that don’t get much attention outside of election season, and we believe that experience and qualifications are the top concern. Judge Irv Condon has done a top-notch job leading the probate court for more than two decades, and Tom Hartnett has the day-to-day experience to help make the register of deeds office run smoothly and efficiently.
Again, these endorsements are the end result of a lengthy process involving hours and hours of interviews, discussions, research and careful consideration. We think these men and women, Republicans and Democrats, will do a good job.
But Charleston area voters certainly aren’t obligated to agree with us. And that’s a good thing. It’s crucial to the health and success of our democracy.
None of this matters much, however, unless eligible voters take the time to go to the polls. Every single ballot counts, whether a race is decided by a single vote or by tens of thousands, because a vote isn’t just a tally to be counted. It’s a message.
Whatever message you have for the people on the ballot this year, we encourage you to send it. Vote.