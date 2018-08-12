When state lawmakers balked at finishing the job, the Charleston Naval Complex Redevelopment Authority stepped in. Authority board members voted Tuesday to contribute $11 million to the International African American Museum, effectively completing the state’s funding commitment.
After 18 years in the works, the museum can finally break ground. Construction should start early next year, according to former Mayor Joe Riley, one of the projects biggest and longest-term backers.
Museum officials say they still have less than $1 million in private funding to secure — the $75 million fundraising effort was split evenly between private, state and local money — but donations have been pouring in over the past few months from generous donors. The remaining dollars will undoubtedly be forthcoming.
“The IAAM will tell an important part of our nation’s history,” said retired Navy Rear Adm. William Schachte, chairman of the RDA, in an interview with The Post and Courier. “The IAAM will certainly impact our region and communities well beyond South Carolina, in a positive way.”
He’s right.
The IAAM is more than just any old museum.
For one thing, it will stand on the site of Gadsden’s Wharf, where thousands upon thousands of slaves first set foot in Charleston. It was one of the largest entry points for slaves in the country, and the last major entry point when international trade ended.
Today, it is a quiet field with a beautiful view. But for decades, it was a place of human suffering. It is difficult to think of a more fitting way to remember and memorialize that painful past than with a museum.
But the IAAM is not just about tragedy. It is about perseverance, survival, invention, innovation, art, achievement and celebration.
It will tell the stories of the millions of black men and women who helped shape our country into what it is today: their struggles and their triumphs. Those stories are the stories of America. They are the stories of Charleston.
They are stories that can mean the world to young black kids who will have the chance to explore an entire museum filled with people who look like them, people who did amazing things, often in the face of tremendous obstacles.
All of us stand to learn and grow from those experiences.
With the RDA donation, the IAAM is finally well within reach of finishing its mission to raise a very large amount of money to build a very important building filled with very meaningful history. It has not been an easy effort.
But the impact this museum will have on Charleston, its residents and the millions of people who visit this city cannot be truly counted in dollars. It’s priceless.