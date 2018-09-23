At this point, it’s reasonable to suggest that the kind of flooding caused by Hurricane Florence might be the new normal.
It’s the latest in a string of devastating rain events tied to tropical weather that have left several United States cities struggling to rebuild, caused dozens of tragic deaths and cost hundreds of billions of dollars in relief assistance and recovery.
Charleston dealt with severe flooding after heavy rain in three out of the past four years, and sees isolated problems after even run-of-the-mill summer storms.
In other words, the old response of rebuilding and hoping for the best — or at least a couple of decades high and dry — won’t work anymore. That’s particularly important as federal officials help North Carolina and South Carolina residents recover from Florence.
But it matters here in Charleston, too, and everywhere else near water or in a low-lying area.
When Florence’s floodwaters finally recede in the coming days and weeks, local, state and federal officials will help residents and volunteers continue the hard work of making communities livable again. We need to go one step further, however.
Livability isn’t enough anymore. Resiliency needs to be the goal.
Homes in the paths of swollen rivers must be raised or razed. Dams that failed should be reassessed. Coal ash landfills and filthy hog waste lagoons should be retooled to withstand stronger, wetter storms.
Billions of dollars in federal aid will flow into the Carolinas to help recover from Florence. That money must be spent building back stronger.
Of course, it shouldn’t take a disaster on the scale of Hurricane Florence to highlight the need for resiliency. In an increasingly uncertain climate future, it’s something that communities across the United States and around the world will need to address.
On Wednesday, demolition crews started tearing apart a downtown Charleston home that had flooded three times in three years. That’s a heartbreaking conclusion for the homeowner, but the right choice for the long-term. An elevated home is expected to replace it, pending city Board of Architectural Review approval.
Other downtown homeowners who can afford it should take advantage of new BAR guidelines for lifting historic homes higher off the ground. Federal money might be able to help in cases of repetitive damage.
And Charleston officials must press ahead on a slow-moving effort to buy out and raze a few dozen homes in West Ashley’s Church Creek basin. Those homeowners cannot afford the frustration and risk of yet another flood. The close call with Hurricane Florence only adds to that urgency.
Federal lawmakers must demand that flood recovery funds are spent primarily on resiliency efforts — buying out vulnerable properties, building drainage infrastructure, raising homes — rather than simply helping homeowners rebuild. It’s humane and fiscally responsible.
Whether the next big rainmaker hits in a month or five years, we ought to be ready. When we build back after Florence — and the next storm — we should build back stronger than ever.