A year ago, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said he was making flood prevention and mitigation the city’s top priority.
He wasn’t kidding, at least as far as this year’s State of the City address, which he delivered Tuesday, was concerned. Flooding was the only topic Mr. Tecklenburg discussed in any depth during the roughly half-hour speech.
To be sure, there’s a lot to cover. Over the past several months, Charleston has taken more significant steps to combat rising seas, stronger storms and nuisance tides than at perhaps any single moment in the city’s past.
“Don’t we all want to see our city survive and be enjoyed for generations to come for at least another 350 years?” asked Mr. Tecklenburg, referencing Charleston’s 350th anniversary next year.
There’s a lot more to be done, of course, including coming up with the money to pay for the fixes the city has already identified as needs. We also need to finalize rules to help keep future developments from exacerbating existing flooding problems or putting new homeowners at risk.
The money part is realistically going to be a challenge for a while — a rough estimate price tag is $2 billion — but Mr. Tecklenburg promised to continue pushing for flexibility from state lawmakers to pump tourism dollars toward drainage improvements. He also listed about a dozen other potential funding sources.
Even with limited dollars, at least 14 drainage projects are either underway or about to get started around the city.
Tougher stormwater rules are also forthcoming. Indeed, the Church Creek basin in West Ashley, which has struggled with devastating flooding for years, already has stricter guidelines based on an extensive study of the area. That’s progress.
As of this year, Charleston is building an official stormwater department along with a resilience staff charged with preparing the city for existing natural challenges and the future threats posed by climate change.
And last week marked the kickoff for the Dutch Dialogues project, which among other initiatives will look at ways to make Charleston’s flooding fixes usable public amenities that provide value beyond pumping water out of the street.
All of this is major progress, and it’s certainly worth touting. It’s also a completely appropriate top priority considering that none of Charleston’s other issues matter much if the city is underwater.
But there are other issues worth talking about, of course.
Housing affordability remains a challenge, and one in which the city has taken some major strides recently — including by breaking ground on a major new workforce and affordable housing development on the peninsula.
Transportation is also a perennial topic of public concern. A successful park-and-ride collaboration with CARTA, however, is a great example of a small, low-risk, city-led project that can easily be scaled up.
And the results of a comprehensive study of parking on the peninsula released Tuesday ought to provide plenty of food for thought over the next few weeks and months.
More broadly, plans to revitalize West Ashley and rethink Folly Road are still moving forward and worth following. So is a regional plan to connect Summerville with downtown Charleston with bus rapid transit.
Mayor Tecklenburg has also led a sometimes lonely charge to balance Charleston’s booming hotel industry with the need for housing and office space. Rules to that effect are still in limbo but deserve to move forward.
And the city’s newly enforceable short-term rental regulations also seem to be working well, which is something Charleston ought to be proud of considering how other cities have often struggled to find a good balance in that domain.
In short, there’s plenty to talk about in Charleston other than flooding, including other substantial achievements that happened under the mayor’s watch, although few other challenges are so potentially destructive.
“That’s a vision to protect our city … for generations to come. [Flooding] is the issue that we must address,” said Mr. Tecklenburg near the end of his address. He’s right. And there’s no reason we can’t build a more livable, thriving city in the process.