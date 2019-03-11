President Trump unveiled his $4.7 trillion budget for fiscal 2020 Monday with a flourish that has already drawn harsh criticism from Congressional Democrats, as he no doubt anticipated. The lines are being drawn for a crisis-filled, even cliff-hanging, budget debate this year, complicated by the need to address federal borrowing that, beginning March 2, now exceeds the official debt ceiling.
But it is the wrong debate. It centers too much on spending priorities when the primary focus should be on re-establishing fiscal balance. Neither the Democrats not Mr. Trump have raised any realistic approaches to solving the rising imbalance between federal spending and federal taxes.
Even before Mr. Trump’s budget became public it was announced “dead on arrival” by Congressional Democrats who have, in the case of the border wall, showed they have the votes to beat him on budget matters.
Mr. Trump was undoubtedly aware of how his budget would be received by lawmakers — presidential budgets are always mostly fantasy — so he is using it to promote his political priorities looking forward to the 2020 election. We can even anticipate with dread another debate on funding the wall.
Democrats also eyeing the 2020 elections are readying ammunition for a claim that the government needs to do more to help the struggling middle class and to increase safety net benefits, paid for by tax increases on the wealthy, among other politically unrealistic proposals.
Mr. Trump, on the other hand, wants to spend a lot more on defense and a lot less on domestic programs. On domestic spending, he keeps with current budget law calling for retrenchment in appropriations, but for defense he wants to use an escape clause for foreign “contingency” operations to exceed the statutory budget ceiling.
Mr. Trump and Democrats also offer wildly opposing views of the economic future.
Leading Democratic economists claim that the economy is operating far below its potential and that the Trump tax cuts will soon run out of steam, leaving the country on the brink of recession.
Mr. Trump on the other hand forecasts continued economic growth of 3 percent over the next decade fueled by planned cuts in regulations. Strong revenue growth would theoretically balance the budget by 2034 under the president’s plan.
Obviously, that’s a decidedly rosy outlook. The Congressional Budget Office sees a more realistic 2 percent economic growth through the next decade, with no narrowing of the annual federal deficit.
Getting economic forecasts right matters, because the most important budget debate Congress and the president should have concerns how to establish long-range balance for the federal budget.
Some mix of revenue growth and spending restraint has to be adopted. A growing economy alone will not solve the problem. Only a political grand bargain can bring a halt to what is truly a profligate approach on both sides of the aisle. That’s the budget debate we are not getting from our elected officials.