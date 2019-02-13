FILE - In this Saturday, July 29, 2017 file photo, Finland's flag flies aboard the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica as it arrives into Nuuk, Greenland. A nationwide experiment with basic income in Finland has not increased employment among those participating during the first half of the two-year trial, but their general well-being seems to have increased, a report said Friday Feb. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/David Goldman, file)