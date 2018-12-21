Class size: It’s a complicated subject. But common sense goes a long way, and veteran teachers usually have a good idea about what works for them.
There are always trade-offs and sometimes unintended consequences. When the pool of teachers expands, class size falls but costs rise because there are more teachers to pay and more classroom space is needed.
When the pool of teachers shrinks, class size increases, student achievement tends to suffer but costs typically go down. Or overwhelmed teachers get frustrated and quit, further shrinking the pool, which creates pressure to raise wages to recruit more teachers.
The latter is where South Carolina is today: struggling to recruit and retain teachers while striving to improve student achievement and keep class sizes down.
Teachers are asking for raises, new caps on the numbers of students per class, guaranteed work breaks and fewer unpaid duties.
State caps now limit K-3 classes to 30 students, and allow up to 35 students in middle and high school classes. That’s probably a little too high, causing some teachers to spend an inordinate amount of time on managing behavior instead of teaching.
The group SC for Ed wants to limit K-2 classes to 18 students; grades 3-8 to 20 students; and high schools to 35 students. That may be a little low for some grades, but it’s probably closer to an optimum. For reference, the national average is about 16 students per class.
Maimonides’ rule, named for the 12th century scholar, says 40 students per class is the limit. After that, the class should be split in two with 20 students each. Modern-day scholars haven’t come too far since then. But they have learned that small adjustments can have big effects, both on student achievement and costs.
The much-referenced STAR study, done in Tennessee in the late 1980s, showed that reducing class size from 22 to 15 students increased student achievement equivalent to about three additional months of schooling after four years. A cost-benefit analysis of the study cited by the Brookings Institution found that the gains in student achievement slightly outweighed the increased cost of paying more teachers.
The effects were greatest in the earliest grades and for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, something that should be of particular interest in our state.
The takeaway is that South Carolina would likely benefit most from reducing class size by 7-10 students in early grades at high-poverty schools. Targeted class size reductions would be less costly than systemwide reductions.
Likewise, retaining teachers is more cost effective than training new ones.
That means lawmakers under renewed pressure to improve public education will need to make smart choices that stretch dollars. Targeted class size reduction combined with improved wages should improve student outcomes and help retain experienced teachers.
But those are just some of the factors among many affecting the quality of education in South Carolina.
Vacancies at some schools have caused class sizes to grow to about 40 students, Richland County high school teacher Lisa Ellis, founder of SC for Ed, told a Senate panel recently. Obviously, those numbers also need to be brought down, and districts must find a way to adhere to state caps. One of Ms. Ellis’ own classrooms with 28 students, she said, was nearly unmanageable.
More than 100 bills aimed at improving public education have been filed in advance of the legislative session that starts Jan. 8. Reducing class sizes and raising teacher pay should be at the top of the list.