Something has to give if the National Medal of Museum is going to be built at Patriots Point. With the town of Mount Pleasant and the foundation behind the museum at loggerheads over the project more than three years after the initial design was unveiled, the foundation has decided to scout alternative sites.
It’s hard to know if the town isn’t ready for the estimated $100 million project or if the museum isn’t ready for Mount Pleasant. Both have made mistakes, and the compromises have been few.
Will a peacemaker step forward?
Since museum CEO Joe Daniels announced his board’s decision not to push ahead with a scaled-down, 99-foot-tall design and to shop the project around, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie has been publicly silent.
Councilman Joe Bustos, who heads the town’s Planning Committee, told The Post and Courier on Friday that he felt the building was “just wrong” and, “if they don’t want to live up to their contract, that’s fine.”
Mr. Daniels, the third CEO to helm the project, said he remains committed to bringing the stories of Medal of Honor recipients to as many people as possible. After meeting with the Medal of Honor Society in Annapolis, Maryland, he said he and his board agreed that it was time to look at other markets, including the nation’s capital. It would be a shame for the Charleston area with its long military history to lose out on a museum dedicated to military heroes.
Because Patriots Point stands to be the biggest loser if the project fizzles, Ray Chandler, the chairman of the Patriots Point Development Authority, should step in to try to negotiate a compromise. After all, the museum foundation’s contract is with Patriots Point, not Mount Pleasant, and unwinding the project would no doubt be an additional burden on both the foundation and Patriots Point.
And because Mount Pleasant has the most to gain, Mayor Haynie and Mr. Bustos should see if they can find some middle ground with Mr. Daniels.
If Mayor Haynie would agree to drop his proposal for assembling a public-private team to take control of the design and construction, maybe Mr. Daniels would agree to further compromise on the design. It’s worth a try.
Because the state has committed $5 million to the project, the standoff should also get the attention of Gov. Henry McMaster and other state officials.
Despite the setbacks, The Post and Courier has consistently advocated for the museum. It would be a major tourism draw, bestow more national prestige on the region and inject new life into Patriots Point. It also would help instill patriotism in children through its character development program and, most importantly, pay homage to Medal of Honor recipients who put their country before themselves.
Likewise, the principals involved in the project should put the Medal of Honor Museum first.