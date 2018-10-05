Want to do a good deed? Enrich your life? Adopt a dog or cat from your local animal shelter this weekend.
For the first time, a statewide pet adoption event starts Friday — PickMe!sc — with a goal of saving 1,500 animals that otherwise might be euthanized. The participating shelters will offer no-fee or low-fee adoptions through Sunday.
In June, Dorchester Paws was so overcrowded that it stopped accepting pets after receiving more than 100 in just three days. That was after taking in 232 animals in April and 387 in May. At the time, the shelter was housing more than 400 pets, though its official capacity is just 165. That crisis has passed, and the county has set aside $1 million to build an expanded shelter that will include a low-cost spay and neuter clinic.
But shelters are constantly struggling to place animals in homes as they move toward no-kill policies. In 2017, the euthanasia rate in South Carolina shelters was about 14 percent among a population of about 63,000 animals, according to the North Charleston-based No Kill South Carolina. By freeing up space now through adoptions, shelters like Dorchester Paws hope to have more room in the spring when most puppies and kittens are born.
Pets enrich our lives and, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have demonstrated health benefits for their owners. Bonding with pets tends to increase fitness and lower blood pressure and stress. They also help socialize children and provide comfort and companionship to the elderly and the lonely.
All pets available for adoption have been vaccinated, tested for diseases, micro-chipped and spayed or neutered. Fees typically range from about $50 to about $250 for pure-breed dogs.
If you’re not sure that your family is ready for a pet or if you’re undecided about which one to pick, most shelters also have foster programs that enable people to try out pets before adopting them.
The adoption drive is a project of No Kill South Carolina and the Petco Foundation. It includes the Charleston Animal Society at 2455 Remount Road in North Charleston; Berkeley Animal Shelter at 502 Cypress Gardens Road in Moncks Corner; Dorchester Paws at 136 Four Paws Lane in Summerville; and Colleton County Animal Shelter at 33 Poor Farm Road in Walterboro. Petco stores in Mount Pleasant, West Ashley, Summerville and North Charleston will also have shelter and rescue pets available for adoption.
So come on out and find a furry friend.