The Federal Reserve Board took a calm approach toward the nation’s economy Wednesday, but growth forecasts are headed downward and the risks of a financial crisis are growing. In this wait-and-see moment optimists think the nation’s regulators are poised to cope with any market failures, while pessimists think recent changes have weakened regulation. Caution is sensible.
Market watchers recently have highlighted increasing risks from asset inflation and excessive corporate debt, both encouraged by a decade of very low interest rates.
If the economy begins to turn downward after a decade of growth, markets will not sustain the asset prices and any debt based on them. That will put a class of loans called “collateralized loan obligations” in an extremely risky position.
It is fair to question whether Washington is prepared to deal with that troubling risk.
Recent regulatory changes have softened the strict financial market oversight provisions enacted after the 2008 collapse. Last year, for instance, a number of smaller banks were exempted from stress tests, indicating a more lax political attitude toward bank solvency. And this month the Fed voted, deplorably, to stop making public its “pass/fail” judgments on big banks’ financial stability. Less transparency and accountability are seldom good strategies, and that is especially the case after the national trauma brought on by the Great Recession.
At the same time the federal Financial Stability Oversight Council, created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law that also required stress tests, has changed the way it decides whether any financial institution should be designated a “systemically important financial institution” — or too big to fail — and so subject to the most intense regulation. It also removed the last insurance company from that list, even though one of the world’s largest insurance company, AIG, required a government bailout in 2008.
The FSOC, chaired by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, is made up of the heads of nine federal financial regulatory agencies. Their new approach will be to rely on the judgment of the primary regulator of each institution as to whether it is too big to fail. The FSOC will focus on risky activities. The looming dangers of the collateralized loan obligation market should be a prime target.
These dangers have been highlighted by both Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell in a November speech and by his predecessor Janet Yellen in a December appearance. Ms. Yellen pointed to rising corporate debt, which is almost double what it was before the 2008 crash. “I think a lot of the underwriting of that debt is weak,” and held in “packages like the subprime [mortgage] packages” that became a prime cause of the 2008 market meltdown. Referring to the ill-considered rush by banks and other financial institutions to purchase and trade in collateralized mortgage debt obligations before 2008, Ms. Yellen told her audience, “The same thing has happened. It’s called CLOs, or collateralized loan obligations.”
Just how federal regulators can discourage CLOs and soften the effects of a future market downturn remains unclear. The Dodd-Frank law did not deter investors from taking such risks. On the positive side, new regulations have discouraged banks from carrying risky loans on their books. Instead they sell them to investors in the unregulated so-called shadow banking market, where the risks of failure are a lesser threat to the financial system. But the risks could still be quite serious. Collateralized debt obligations are increasingly being posted as assets in the critically important overnight lending market that was the locus of the initial market failure in 2007-08.
Now that more than $1 trillion in questionable corporate debt is on the books any regulatory intervention except jawboning about the risks has the potential to accelerate corporate bankruptcies and start a market tumble. That makes the Fed’s current caution understandable. But this caution does not reduce the risk.