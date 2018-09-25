A record number of people died from opioid overdoses in 2017, but a closer look at the statistics points to another troubling trend. Synthetic opioids now account for more deaths nationally than prescription painkillers, an alarming sign that the addiction epidemic is transforming into a different kind of battle.
Preliminary figures show that 748 people died from an opioid overdose last year in South Carolina, a 21 percent increase from 2016. That jump mirrored the rise in opioid deaths across the country, which totaled about 49,000 last year.
Fentanyl overdoses in the state increased to 362 last year, capping a whopping 432 percent spike from 2014 to 2017, a trend also seen nationwide. “Heroin-involved overdoses” have risen sharply as well, The Post and Courier’s Mary Katherine Wildeman reported.
In an effort to reduce the number of deaths, the government has focused much of its attention on the over-prescribing of painkillers. That’s helped cut the number of deaths from prescription opioids and reduced the number of people who say they suffer from addiction. Those are notable successes.
But as more opioid abusers were cut off from prescriptions they have sought drugs through illegal means. At the same time, opioids bought off the street have become more powerful and dangerous, including some heroin that’s mixed with the highly potent fentanyl. This combination of factors has led to a frustrating and depressing result: more people are dying.
Fentanyl is so strong that a little goes a very long way. The main culprits are the thousands of poorly monitored Chinese labs that eagerly supply users who shop for the drug online. They also sell to criminals in the United States and Mexico who punch out fake prescription opioids and also mix fentanyl with heroin to create a more potent and dangerous form of the drug.
The federal government must press China to increase its regulation of its many drug labs. This will take more diplomacy than is currently being practiced between the two countries, but it’s absolutely necessary to stem the flow of fentanyl into the United States.
But decades-old efforts to reduce the amount of illegal drugs that make it into the country have shown that there’s only so much the federal government can do to restrict supply. The demand for opioids also must be addressed.
That’s a tremendously difficult job because few people are able to free themselves from the grip of opioid addiction on their own. The government must help increase access to addiction-fighting medication, treatment and recovery services.
Money for those needs were included in $1 billion in federal funding announced last week by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. South Carolina’s share is $20.5 million.
Access to medication and behavioral therapy is a two-pronged approach that’s proven effective for beating addiction. There also must be more access to medications to save people who overdose.
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., led the passage of two bills last week that are aimed at helping families as part of a larger package of measures approved by the Senate. This followed a handful of opioid-related bills approved by the South Carolina Legislature earlier this year.
All of these efforts and more are needed to help the over 2 million people across the country suffering from opioid- or heroin-use disorders. The rise in fentanyl use complicates an already complex problem. But everyone must continue their efforts to help them before even more people end up in jail, the emergency room or worse.