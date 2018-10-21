A meeting between state officials and President Donald Trump on Thursday has encouraged the hope that the administration will reverse its cancellation of the plutonium-to-fuel facility at Savannah River Site. It would only be fair, considering federal promises made to South Carolina regarding nuclear waste disposal over the last 20 years.
Unfortunately, fairness has hardly been the hallmark of the federal government’s treatment of South Carolina in regard to the disposal of dangerous nuclear material at SRS.
Abandoning the MOX project would leave SRS with tons of weapons-grade plutonium shipped to the state from federal defense sites with the assurance the material would be neutralized, and then removed to a safer location.
On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said he was “hopeful that he [President Trump] is listening to our concerns and that we will hear better direction heading in the next few weeks.”
As S.C. officials work to keep the MOX project alive, they should pursue a parallel course to ensure that radioactive and chemical waste at the former “bomb plant” are removed off site, as long promised.
That will require more than keeping MOX on life support. It will require the administration to restart the Yucca Mountain project in Nevada to provide for safe and secure nuclear waste disposal. The Obama administration pulled the plug on that nearly completed project, funded by a surcharge to electrical ratepayers, as a favor to Nevada Democratic Sen. Harry Reid who was facing a tough reelection fight in 2010. Never mind that some $15 billion had been spent on the Yucca project since it was initiated during the Reagan administration.
Critics of the MOX facility cite cost overruns, which unfortunately fall into a pattern of overspending on an array of federal projects. Some anti-nuclear activists also oppose the project, which employs hundreds of people in the Aiken area.
Certainly, the project was undertaken with the best of intentions: to render 34 tons of plutonium in the U.S. and Russia unusable for nuclear weapons. The idea behind MOX was to produce usable reactor fuel from the deadly bomb material.
Since Russia abandoned the Clinton-era pact last year, the administration has proposed shutting down the under-construction MOX project and is looking instead toward preparing the plutonium for use in weapons.
The nation doesn’t need new nuclear weapons, and the world doesn’t need another arms race.
And South Carolina doesn’t need to be the federal government’s nuclear waste dump, or a dupe for the Department of Energy. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Gov. Henry McMaster should continue to demand that the feds live up to their promises regarding the plutonium at SRS, as well as in other areas of radioactive waste management and removal.