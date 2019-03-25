Three recent events highlight strains in the Atlantic alliance that will take patience, flexibility and compromise to overcome. What is on display, instead, is obstinate stubbornness on one side and rising anger on the other. It is time for serious diplomacy to settle the issues and revive the alliance. The burden is on Europe.
The events are Germany’s decision to renege on a promise to spend more for defense, the U.S. Commerce Department’s reported finding justifying a large increase in tariffs on European manufacturers, and the European Union’s uncompromising efforts to make Britain’s withdrawal as difficult and painful as possible.
Each development has its own background. But each also points to diverging interests that threaten to undo a critical alliance that has united Europe and the United States for 70 years and has been the foundation of a peaceful world.
Germany’s approach to its NATO obligations is shameful. It has the fourth-largest economy in the world and is a major power in the EU, which has the second-largest economy in the world after the United States. But the EU members of NATO spend on average 1.4 percent of their Gross Domestic Product on defense compared to 3.6 percent by the United States, a difference that amounts to over $400 billion a year. Germany’s share at 1.2 percent is even smaller. It promised last year to increase its effort over time to reach the common NATO goal of 2 percent of GDP. But this year it announced that it will not keep that promise.
Germany clearly has the money. It is running a budget surplus. But its government has decided that NATO is not a priority, an approach that worries its European NATO partners vulnerable to Russian threats and rightly infuriates the Trump administration.
Germany also runs a large trade surplus with the United States. When NATO was new and Europe was economically weak the United States encouraged the formation of a European customs union even though it discriminated against American imports. But now that the two economies are on a par, Europe’s protectionist policies damage American interests.
Last year the World Trade Organization ruled that European governments had illegally funneled $9 billion in subsides to their major aircraft manufacturer, Airbus, to help it build the A-380 super jumbo jet and the A-350 twin-aisle jet that competes with the Boeing 787 assembled in North Charleston.
As a result, the United States will be allowed to impose punitive tariffs on goods from Europe. An article in the Financial Times last year speculated that German automobiles might be headed for much higher American tariffs as a result.
Europe could avoid a showdown over German automobile exports by offering more liberal trade terms for American products. But the EU has developed a negotiating policy that allows any one of its 27 members to veto any proposal. It makes for a dangerously inflexible negotiating posture, one that has been on display in Europe’s refusal to renegotiate a Brexit agreement that has twice failed to pass the British parliament.
It would be a huge breach of comity in the Atlantic alliance if Europe were to force Britain to exit the EU without an agreement, refuse to lower its barriers against American goods, and continue to demand that the United States sacrifice its own domestic needs in order to spend more than twice what Europe has been willing to contribute to NATO’s common goals. But that is the way Europe is heading. It is incumbent on the EU to change its unfair policies toward America and avert a breakup.