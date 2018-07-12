A less effective agency head would have been ousted months ago, felled by any one of a number of scandals that rocked the surprisingly prolonged tenure of Scott Pruitt as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency.
But with at least 13 active federal investigations against him, enough was finally enough, it seems.
President Donald Trump announced via Twitter a week ago that he had accepted Mr. Pruitt’s resignation, and thanked him for “an outstanding job.”
Mr. Pruitt’s work at the EPA has perhaps been “outstanding” from Mr. Trump’s perspective. Undoubtedly, that is why Mr. Pruitt survived so long in the face of so many public embarrassments and alleged ethics abuses. He has presided over a monumental deregulation of environmental protections and pushed successfully to roll back or undo rules that protect clean air and water.
For Mr. Trump, who campaigned on cutting red tape, these were seen as successes.
And to be sure, an effective EPA must balance the need to preserve a safe and healthy natural environment with the need to support job development, energy production and economic prosperity.
But Mr. Pruitt, who built his political career on attacking the EPA as Oklahoma attorney general, seemed far more concerned with dismantling the agency than upholding its most important missions.
The complexities of federal bureaucracy mean that few of Mr. Pruitt’s most significant deregulation efforts have taken effect yet. Undoing Obama-era rules on clean water protections, fuel efficiency standards and air quality safeguards could easily take years. Some efforts will probably be blocked entirely.
That should offer little comfort, however, to those who believe in protecting our nation’s many diverse and fragile ecosystems.
Mr. Pruitt’s tenure symbolized President Trump’s preferred direction for the EPA — which seems to be having it get out of the way. That is a misguided approach.
Certainly, some of the regulations the EPA proposed under previous administrations, particularly Mr. Obama’s, have placed rather onerous requirements on otherwise productive commercial activity. The solution to that overreach, however, is to make better rules, not to hamstring the entire agency.
After all, a booming economy is worthless without a livable environment. And the Charleston area is particularly susceptible to the fallout from shortsighted environmental policy.
Our future prosperity depends on clean rivers and oceans, on mitigating the threat from sea level rise and climate change and on preserving the natural features that make the Lowcountry a unique and inviting place to live and visit.
The EPA has a role to play in protecting the long-term health and livability of Charleston — and thousands of other communities around the country. Mr. Trump would be wise to support it in that role rather than seeking to undermine the agency’s effectiveness.
The man who stepped in for Mr. Pruitt on an interim basis inspires little confidence of a short-term turnaround. Andrew Wheeler, who has served as deputy EPA director, is a former coal lobbyist, and appears to be similarly antagonistic to his agency’s core mission of protecting the environment.
President Trump will have the opportunity to nominate a new EPA head in the coming weeks and months. He ought to reflect on what “outstanding” leadership truly means for the future of our natural environment.
After all, Republicans and Democrats both need clean air, clean water and a healthy planet.