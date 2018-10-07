South Carolina remains among the nation’s deadliest places for women, a shameful reminder of the state’s collective failure to stop domestic violence.
The state improved just one spot to No. 6 in the rate of women killed by men in the latest ranking from the Violence Policy Center. While any progress is welcome news, we need more than incremental improvement. Lives literally depend on it.
Unfortunately, domestic violence is persistent and pervasive in South Carolina, keeping the state mired in the policy center’s top-10 list for two decades, including four years as the worst in the nation. Forty-eight women were killed by men in 2016, the year covered by the current policy center study.
Promising legislative reforms were enacted in the wake of The Post and Courier’s Pulitzer Prize-winning series, “Till Death Do Us Part,” that was published in 2014.
Lawmakers had done little to address domestic violence up to that point, but the heartbreaking stories and statistics that chronicled why more than 300 women had been killed over a decade were too much to ignore.
The Legislature agreed to hire and train more prosecutors to make sure domestic violence cases were handled properly in lower courts. Laws were changed to base charges on the severity of the crime, rather than simply how many times someone had been arrested for it. And the court now takes into account whether children were present during an assault. These and other efforts to strengthen as well as create domestic violence laws showed how lawmakers can unite on a critical issue.
Some changes only went into effect in 2016, so the full impact certainly hasn’t been felt. Hopefully, that will be seen in years to come.
But the fact that the state is still stuck in such lethal company is disheartening, to say the least. South Carolina’s homicide rate for women also is well above the national rate as a whole, with nearly two women killed per 100,000, reporter Glenn Smith noted in a Sept. 30 story.
Advocates are rightly frustrated that many of the chronic issues that have contributed to abuse and death continue to leave women vulnerable. Yes, punishing abusers is an important piece of addressing the problem, but women in desperate circumstances need help.
They need options. There must be greater access to shelters, child care and affordable housing. There also should be more resources for prevention programs that can help prevent the culture of violence from passing from father to son. They need our help.
At its annual Silent Witness ceremony Monday, the attorney general’s office memorialized the 28 women and 11 men killed by a household member in 2017. Those numbers show how far we have left to go.
Here in the tri-county area, for instance, six women and a 15-year-old girl were killed by men in a recent six-month period. Three were victims of intimate partner violence; another had reported domestic violence to authorities before her killing.
Attitudes about domestic violence must shift if we hope to see more than incremental change. So talk to your sons and daughters, your brothers and sisters. Teach them to respect other people. Support strong laws and advocacy groups.
Without these efforts, the culture of violence will continue. And South Carolina will remain a dangerous place for women.