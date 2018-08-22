President Donald Trump was within his rights to revoke the security clearance of hyper-partisan former CIA Director John Brennan. While the move sparked an outcry among former intelligence community leaders, Mr. Trump did not violate Mr. Brennan’s right to free speech. He is free to keep speaking out, and he continues to do so.
But Mr. Trump’s unhealthy and distracting battle with Mr. Brennan should end with the revocation. Petty brawling via social media is beneath the office of the president.
The president also should move on from the security clearance issue. The more he threatens to revoke other clearances, the more fuel he gives to the theory that he will use them as payback against political enemies — or worse.
According to an interview with Reuters, Mr. Trump declined to say Monday whether he would yank security clearances from special counsel Robert Mueller and his team, who are probing Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and searching for any possible collusion with the Trump campaign or potential obstruction of justice. While the president has made his frustrations with that investigation well-known, stripping Mr. Mueller’s clearance would result in nothing less than a crisis.
Hard on the heels of a White House disclosure to the New York Times that Mr. Trump’s legal team has properly been cooperating with the Mueller probe, Mr. Trump went on the attack on Twitter:
“Disgraced and discredited Bob Mueller and his whole group of Angry Democrat Thugs spent over 30 hours with the White House Councel [sic], only with my approval, for purposes of transparency. Anybody needing that much time when they know there is no Russian Collusion is just someone looking for trouble. They are enjoying ruining people’s lives and REFUSE to look at the real corruption on the Democrat side — the lies, the firings, the deleted Emails and soooo much more! Mueller’s Angry Dems are looking to impact the election. They are a National Disgrace!”
This is as outrageous as any of Mr. Brennan’s accusations of Mr. Trump as “treasonous.” Why would Mr. Trump’s legal team cooperate with Mr. Mueller, at the president’s direction, if Mr. Mueller is simply an agent of “the Democrat side”?
Simple answer: It wouldn’t.
It’s possible that Mr. Trump is trying to build a case for his base that he has been victimized by a conspiracy of government insiders and the political opposition that rejects his election as president, and he needs votes in November to defeat this political threat. He is, in effect, trying to equate the deranged-sounding Brennan with the more discreet Mueller probe. This also could be an indication that he intends to end his cooperation with Mr. Mueller, at least until after the mid-term elections.
Nobody is entitled to a security clearance, though some departing high-level executive branch officials are allowed to keep theirs. The rationale is that the individual is still performing useful work for the government as a consultant or in some other official capacity, and if Mr. Brennan goes through with his threat to sue over the move, it is likely that the courts would find that the president has the ultimate authority to determine if the clearance is justified. After all, Mr. Brennan has wrongly politicized intelligence in a way that harms the intelligence community, which already is under scrutiny.
Mr. Brennan and some other former high-level officials who fear that the White House might cancel their security clearances have charged that Mr. Trump is trying to silence them. But denial of a security clearance is not tantamount to stifling free speech. And Mr. Trump’s undeniably vindictive approach to the question guarantees that we will continue to hear a lot about the views of Mr. Brennan and his former intelligence associates.