An important new study by the nonprofit RAND Corp. should have a major impact on the public debate about the costs of health care. For the first time it breaches the pricing secrecy of hospital agreements with insurance companies and self-insured corporations, and raises the likelihood that the confidentiality of such agreements can lead to inflated medical costs.
The study will be of major service to organizations that self-insure and health insurance plan managers, the major customers of the hospitals, by allowing them to see what others are paying. It should promote competition as the major purchasers of medical services are enabled to shop around for better deals. Better deals should benefit the large majority of Americans on private insurance plans who annually spend more than $1 trillion for health insurance.
The data will also be of use to health care policymakers in Washington. A big unsolved riddle of American health care for at least three decades has been why prices have steadily risen faster than the rate of growth of the economy. A lack of competition created by the secrecy of hospital pricing deals may be part of the answer.
The study compares what health care plans in 25 states pay selected hospitals with what Medicare pays for the same medical services. It finds that in 2017, the hospitals reviewed in the study charged on average twice as much for inpatient services to private insurers as they did in providing the same medical services to Medicare patients, and nearly three times as much for outpatient services.
South Carolina was not among the states included in the survey. For neighboring North Carolina and Georgia the study found that inpatient costs were below the study average but outpatient costs were well above the average.
A spokesperson for the American Hospital Association told The New York Times that hospitals lose money on Medicare patients. But that could well be because their secret contracts with private insurers give them an incentive to spend more than is necessary on health care delivery. If they had to compete on pricing they would have a stronger incentive to hold down unnecessary costs.
The ever-increasing burden of medical costs and health insurance rightly has been near the top of the priority list for public action for decades. Witness the long debate over the effectiveness of Obamacare and the frequent recurrence of proposals for universal health care of one kind or another.
But missing from the debate has been any discussion of the peculiar fact that of the major goods and services that the American public purchases directly or indirectly, health care stands out for the opacity of its pricing system and the near impossibility of shopping around.
Building and publishing a database of prices actually paid for services at each health care provider would be a very helpful step for regulators, insurers and consumers. The RAND study is a first step toward transparency that Congress should require by law.