There was some good news for South Carolina in a recent national report on the well-being of children. But the Kids Count Data Book also highlighted how the state’s chronic education problems remain a drag on the lives of children and the entire state.
First, the bright spots. South Carolina’s overall ranking improved one spot to No. 38, its best showing on the annual report. Residents are faring better in the percentage of children whose parents lack job security, falling from 37 percent in 2010 to 30 percent in 2017. The number of teen births per 1,000 also dropped dramatically during that span, from 43 to 24. And more high school students are graduating on time.
“We are seeing incremental improvements over time, and this shows us that the investments we are making in children, families and communities are adding up,” Children’s Trust Chief Executive Officer Sue Williams said in response to the report.
The Kids Count report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation examines 16 categories including economic, educational, health, family and community conditions.
One of the most promising signs in recent years has been the rate of children covered by health insurance. Only 4 percent of South Carolina children don’t have it, according to the report, a percentage that’s equal to the national average. That’s over 50 percent better than in 2010.
Health insurance is an important measurement because it means children are more likely to stay healthy, and it generally means parents will miss less work caring for a sick child. It also can help protect families from the devastating effects of huge medical bills. Those are all good things.
But while there are positives in the report, no one should be content with being the country’s 38th-best place for children’s well-being. Our expectations must be higher. There is more work to do.
As in years past, education is a major obstacle to improving children’s lives. South Carolina is ranked 41st in that category. The state made only slight gains from 2013 to 2016 in the percentage of 3- and 4-year olds attending preschool. Despite a slight improvement since 2009, 71 percent of fourth-graders are not proficient in reading, a dismal fact that affects their ability to learn in every other subject. Also, 74 percent of eighth-graders are not proficient in math, a 6 percent jump since 2009.
Parents must do their part to improve these outcomes. Educators too. The Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative has spent years developing and advocating commonsense, forward-looking education reforms. The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce is working on programs aimed at building a more prepared workforce.
But there is a growing sense of frustration. As the state’s economy continues to boom, major manufacturers still can have problems finding enough skilled workers or even enough who can pass drug tests.
Every state lawmaker should make education a priority. Voters should do their part by electing candidates at every level of government who are committed to improving the lives of children, not just using the issue as a campaign prop. It’s important to be conservative with taxpayers’ money and to make government more efficient, but that effort shouldn’t come at the expense of helping children.
Laura Speer, associate director of policy reform and advocacy for the Annie E. Casey Foundation, said she’s hopeful the state’s improved economic performance can carry over to education.
“I’m hopeful that this will continue to drive other measures and push them in the right direction.”
While there are reasons for optimism in the Kids Count report, everyone must do their part to build on that momentum. We can and must do better.