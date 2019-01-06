If there’s any consensus on what should be the top priority for the South Carolina Legislature when lawmakers convene on Tuesday, it’s education. But that’s also more or less where the consensus ends.
Some lawmakers want more money for schools. Others want to raise teacher salaries. Some want bond money to repair buildings on college campuses. Others want to streamline testing and paperwork requirements to help teachers.
Dozens of bills have been prefiled related to education. Several more are likely to be proposed over the next few months.
But talking about South Carolina’s longstanding education needs — which were laid out in The Post and Courier’s “Minimally Adequate” series — is easy. Fixing them is hard.
“We’ve been talking about education reform for 75 years and we’re basically right where we started,” said Sen. Greg Hembree, R-North Myrtle Beach, during a legislative preview session for reporters on Thursday.
He proposed a 10 percent pay raise over three years for all state employees with salaries under $100,000, mentoring programs for new teachers and administrators and efforts to streamline educators’ daily workflows.
“Education should take top priority, but it’s not all about money,” said Rep. Rita Allison, R-Spartanburg, who chairs the House Education and Public Works Committee. “Money does make a difference, but you’ve got to get the other things right.”
She said teachers ranked pay as their fifth-most pressing concern, citing respect and freedom to teach as much more important factors in recruiting and retaining high-quality educators.
Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, D-Lancaster, agreed. “I went into it thinking the problem was money, but it’s respect,” she said.
Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, lamented crumbling schools in rural areas as sending the wrong message to young people and said, “We have to show students that we value education.”
It’s true that for years South Carolina hasn’t fully funded public education based on decades-old formulas. It’s also true that the state spends quite a lot of money per student — about half of states spend more and half spend less — while getting disappointingly little bang for that buck in too many cases.
An ideal package of reforms would financially shore up the schools and districts that need it the most, cut waste and duplication by consolidating tiny schools and districts where feasible, and free up teachers to do more of what they love — preferably with a modest pay hike to bring salaries in line with neighboring states.
Education won’t be the only issue on the legislative docket this year. Tax reform is likely to be discussed. So is the future of state-owned utility company Santee Cooper, which still holds billions of dollars in nuclear-related debt.
The state’s foundering pension system, environmental issues, ethics rules, the legislative redistricting process and hurricane recovery also merit discussion.
But education ought to top the agenda. It touches on almost every other area of life in South Carolina. Other issues have too often distracted from meaningful reforms in the past. This year must be different.