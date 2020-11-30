Editorial: You'd have to be crazy to oppose a no-effort SC contact-tracing solution. Right?

In a pre-vaccine world, contact tracing is the least disruptive way to control COVID-19 infections: Rather than telling everybody to stay home, you track down people who have been exposed, get them tested, and keep them home if they’re infected.

The problem is that we can’t seem to deploy enough contact tracers to get the job done quickly enough, many people refuse to cooperate with contact tracers, and infected people can’t always identify all the people they might have exposed.

So the idea of a technology that would allow people to essentially notify themselves if they could have been exposed to the virus sounds like a game-changer, and a lifesaver.

The main questions should be: How much would it cost to develop it, deploy it and convince people to use it? How realistic is it to believe that enough people would use it to make it effective? How great is the danger that such an app would give people a false sense of security, causing them to be less cautious than they otherwise might be? Do the answers to those questions make it a smart investment of limited public-health dollars?

But those aren’t the main questions our legislators raised when DHEC and MUSC officials announced what should have been the exciting news that they were using a platform developed jointly by Google and Apple to develop the SC Safer Together app.

Instead — even after our state’s foremost public health authorities explained that the state would not force anyone to use the app, that even people who chose to use it still would make the decision about whether they uploaded their positive test results and that information in the app would all be encoded so it didn’t identify individuals — our legislators said, essentially, how dare you even consider such an idea. Well, not all of our legislators, but enough of the right legislators to get a provision inserted in state law that prohibited public-health officials from rolling out the completed app except on a trial basis at Clemson.

As The Post and Courier’s Mary Katherine Wildeman and Avery Wilks explain, the software works by assigning every user a random key. If the user’s phone comes near someone else using the app, the devices do a Bluetooth swap of codes. The app will notify people who come in close contact with someone who has uploaded a positive diagnosis, even if that happens later. This allows people who test positive to notify others they might not even realize they could have exposed, and it allows them to do that immediately and anonymously.

It would be reasonable for lawmakers to object to requiring people to sign up for such a program. It would be reasonable for them to insist on fully informed consent — for instance, requiring users to agree to DHEC’s plain-English privacy policy before downloading the app. It might even be reasonable to object if public schools and state agencies wanted to require people to use the app as a condition for entering public buildings — although we don’t see how it would be any of their business if businesses wanted to require that.

But there was simply no justification for telling DHEC and MUSC they can’t coordinate and promote a voluntary program that they've already developed. This is nothing more than pandering to people who have an unrealistic fear of the government collecting information about them, and who refuse to acknowledge the crucial difference between government (or anyone else) taking their information and individuals voluntarily sharing it.

There’s nothing that can be done about this moratorium at the moment, since it can be rescinded only by the Legislature, and the Legislature can’t take action until it convenes in January. Lawmakers can talk later about how smart it is to spend money promoting the app, and whether anyone should be able to require its use for access to public facilities. But one of the first things on the Legislature’s agenda, before it sorts out all those details, should be allowing MUSC and DHEC to roll out the app. Our state needs all the help it can get to win the war against COVID-19.