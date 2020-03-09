Editorial: You get a $100 SC tax refund, and you get a $100 refund, and you … don’t

Imagine the power company decided it had too much money, so it was giving $100 credits to its customers. But there’s a catch: Only people with a power bill of at least $100 would get the credit.

We don’t mean people who owed less than $100 wouldn’t get the full credit. We mean they wouldn’t get any credit at all. So someone with a $99 bill would still owe $99 that month, while someone with a $100 bill would pay nothing. And someone with a $199 bill would pay $99 — the same as someone who used half as much electricity.

Pretty crazy, right?

Well, that’s what House budget writers want to do with our tax money: Give $100 tax credits to everybody who has an income tax bill of $100 or more — and nothing to those whose tax bill is $99 or less. So if this proposal becomes law, people who owe $99 in S.C. income taxes will have to pay $99 more than people who owe $100, and the same amount as people who owe $199.

One hundred dollars is the tax liability for people with $6,250 in taxable income. That’s individuals who make $18,250 and families who make $30,250 — or potentially any amount above that, depending on their tax exemptions, deductions and credits.

In other words, the people who lose out on that $100 tax credit are, for the most part, the people who need an extra $100 the most.

Only about 100,000 of South Carolina’s 2.4 million filers paid taxes of less than $100 in 2018. But the fact that a crazy policy is unfair to a small number of people doesn’t make it any less crazy.

But crazy, and unfair, and shortsighted, and pandering are what you end up with when politicians are desperate to go out on the campaign trail and say they cut our taxes. Which are not particularly high, despite the rhetoric of people who believe there shouldn’t be any taxes. Or any government.

The 2020-21 state budget proposal includes $128 million for these one-time $100 tax credits. That’s better than the proposal by Gov. Henry McMaster, who wants to spend $430 million to give not only one-time tax credits but also permanent tax cuts, which would make it even more difficult for our state to provide a decent education to all children, and protect vulnerable children and adults and prevent riots in state prisons and cover other basic services that have been underfunded for more than a decade.

Additionally, giving tax credits that we can apply on our 2020 tax returns is better than sending out tax rebates, which the state paid $700,000 to mail to 1.2 million taxpayers last year.

The crazy language that results in people with $99 in taxes due paying more than people with $198 in taxes due is a holdover from last year’s $50 tax rebate checks, which lawmakers wanted to make sure didn’t go to people who didn’t pay at least $50 in income taxes. We get that, although we do question the logic of saying only people who pay income taxes count as taxpayers, considering all the money they pay in sales taxes. But this was a lazy way of accomplishing that goal. It’s an even lazier way when the money is applied as a tax credit, rather than mailed out as a check.

If lawmakers are determined to give away $100 tax credits, they should rewrite the proviso so people who owe less than $100 in taxes get their tax liability eliminated. Better yet, they should eliminate the whole tax credit, and use that $128 million to pay for some of those many needs that budget writers say we can’t afford.