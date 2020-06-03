Editorial: Yes, you can get fired for that social media post. And maybe you should be

As tensions escalated over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, vast numbers of South Carolinians have joined others across the country in sharing their thoughts on social media. That’s a good thing.
A small number of them have faced serious consequences, including the loss of their job and other discipline, for what their employers or schools have deemed racist or otherwise beyond the pale. That’s also a good thing.
Too many people don’t seem to understand the First Amendment, which says, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
In essence, that provides us all a guarantee that we will be able to say what we want without government stopping us. It does not make us immune from the consequences from our employers and others — even when the employer happens to be an arm of government.
That’s why we believe the city of Darlington was well within its rights to fire an employee who posted on Facebook that she thought protesters who damaged property should be shot, jailed or taken off food stamps. Richland County School District One was likewise justified in firing a bus driver for a social media post that urged shooting demonstrators.
Nobody’s getting arrested for posting on Facebook or Twitter: That’s what the First Amendment protects us from.
But employers, including governments, can act based on these posts: They know they will be judged in part by those working there. Governments, like businesses, have a right to set professional standards for their employees that are designed to ensure all citizens are equally served.
It’s certainly possible there may be overreactions at times. We don’t know enough about the USC student whose social media posts led to his expulsion, but we’ll probably hear more about it if those comments didn’t clearly cross a line.
The First Amendment also doesn’t protect a speaker from retribution from customers or social groups. Years ago, a Columbia barbecue entrepreneur had every right to distribute racist leaflets in his restaurant, but he was totally off base in complaining that his First Amendment rights were violated when potential patrons boycotted it.
Would you be upset if a company fired an employee for posting comments threatening a customer? Or even making fun of a customer? Or would that seem to you like a reasonable thing for a company to do, even though the employee was doing that on his own time, on his own social media page? Would you understand that a business has to take care not to drive off customers?
The internet has turned every person with a computer or smartphone into a publisher of sorts, and veteran publishers know full well there are rules and ramifications for what’s said. If you’re unclear on what your employer considers crossing the line, you should ask, rather than just assuming you have impunity to publish your vilest thoughts to the world.
If you think firing people over their social media comments about the peaceful protests that turned into riots was just a little too politically correct, consider this: What if people had posted comments suggesting violence against police officers? Would you be upset if those people got fired?
Even if there wasn’t violence involved — and there might not have been in some cases; we just don’t know — consider the same sort of question: How would you feel if someone posted a profanity-laced screed about police officers on Twitter or Facebook? Or about, say, Christians? Or the president? Would you be upset if that person got fired for doing that?
Firing people for positing comments inciting violence toward protesters isn’t about political correctness. It’s about inciting violence. It’s not unlike the classic example of the limitation of the First Amendment: It’s illegal to yell “Fire!” in a crowded theater.