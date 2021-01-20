Editorial: With the inauguration safely past, it's time to defortify our democracy

After foreign terrorists attacked the United States on 9/11, we were told repeatedly that if we hid in our homes or, more importantly, if we turned our nation into an armed fortress, or created a police state, or relinquished our rights to free speech and assembly, we would “let the terrorists win.”

The warning was overused, often to suit narrow political goals, but it contained not just the obvious truth — that those who wanted to destroy our way of life would succeed if we voluntarily curtailed those freedoms that define who we are as America — but also this less apparent truth: Terrorists count on government overreaction to their actions, and that overreaction only strengthens their cause.

The benefit of hindsight makes it clear that while the 9/11 terrorists didn’t win a complete victory, we did overreact. We improved security in government buildings and airports in ways that were needed, but also went too far in some cases. We strengthened police surveillance tools in ways that were needed, but also went too far — and two decades later we’re still trying to dial back the security overreach.

After domestic terrorists attacked the United States on Jan. 6, we must remember the painful lessons from our post-9/11 overreach. This time, it’s more important than ever that we not let the terrorists win.

It was understandable that Washington was turned into an armed fortress for this inauguration: Only two weeks before, insurrectionists stormed the Capitol with the very goal of overturning the results of our election and preventing Joe Biden from becoming president. Deeply saddening, but understandable.

It was understandable too that South Carolina’s Statehouse was closed and our legislators worked from home this week, after the FBI warned states of the possibility of similar attacks on their capitols — and after hundreds of protesters confronted legislators in Greenville last week and spoke of “a public safety hazard to all South Carolinians” if they didn’t repeal South Carolina’s modest COVID-19 restrictions, nullify new federal laws and reject the “illegitimate incoming Biden administration.”

But the inauguration is past now, thank goodness without incident, and at the federal, state and local levels, we have to quickly remove the barricades and checkpoints and return to the open government that has been a hallmark of our republic — and our state — from its founding.

Yes, there still are extremists among us whose anger and determination have not receded; even if police round up every individual involved in the attack on the Capitol, that won’t include all who have been radicalized. So yes, authorities must remain on the alert, and certainly in Washington Capitol Police must be prepared for attacks in a way most of us were shocked to discover they were not prepared. Capitol Police and other law enforcement officials also must answer for why they ignored clear warnings and failed to repel an attack that most people recognized was entirely possible.

What there is not a need for — or a justification for, for any extended period of time — is closing access to our government. What there is not a need for are sweeping federal or state laws aimed at ferreting out dissent, or building even taller walls than the COVID-19 pandemic has erected between our elected officials and the public.

We need to make sure, too, that as individuals we don’t overreact like so many of us did after 9/11. Just as all decent people should have objected whenever anyone tried to use “Islamic” as a synonym for “terrorist,” all decent people today must object whenever anyone tries to use “Trump supporter” or even “protester” as a synonym for “terrorist.”

Although there is no basis for claiming that Donald Trump won the presidential election, there are legitimate reasons why almost half the voters preferred him and are now disappointed that Mr. Biden is our president. The criminals who stormed the Capitol constituted only a tiny fragment of the people who are disappointed; the vast majority understand that lawlessness is not the answer to political losses.

Whether we are delighted or dismayed by Mr. Biden’s inauguration or find ourselves somewhere in between, we are all in this together. We all want what’s best for our country, and often we even have the same definition of “best,” just different ideas about how to achieve that.

As Mr. Biden put it in his inaugural address: “We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal. My fellow Americans, in the work ahead of us, we’re going to need each other.”

If we can remember that, in our personal interactions and in our social media interactions and in our hearts, we’ll go a long way toward helping our elected leaders move our nation past the insurrection, without the unfortunate overreaches that grew out of that earlier attack on our nation.