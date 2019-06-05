It’s hard to spend much time at the beach or around our rivers without understanding the problems with plastic bags — from the way they trash up our landscape to the deadly threat they pose to sea life and wildlife.
It’s hard to spend much time anywhere in Charleston without understanding the problem of sea-level rise, from the flood dangers it poses during downpours to the larger threat it poses to practically everything built on the peninsula and in other low-lying areas.
For people who don’t spend time at the beach or around our rivers or in our city, the problems can seem theoretical, and can even be easily dismissed. How else to explain the interest in the Legislature in prohibiting local governments from banning plastic bags? Or the lack of interest in the Legislature, and in the Congress, in finding ways to reduce carbon pollution and enact smart flood-recovery policies and even adhere to South Carolina’s decades-old retreat-from-the-beach policy? Yet those who don’t live our experiences are by and large the ones who are setting state and federal policies that can either help us or hurt us in our struggle to maintain a safe natural environment for ourselves and other creatures.
It’s against that backdrop that the S.C. Aquarium developed its Citizen Science project, which it says is designed to empower everyone to “protect water, wildlife and wild places.”
As The Post and Courier’s Jenna Schiferl recently reported, the aquarium’s Litter-free Digital Journal allows individuals and groups to record via app the amount and type of litter they gather — whether it’s picking up a piece of trash you see on the sidewalk or participating in a day-long beach sweep. By identifying the amount and type of trash we encounter, we can help make a case for local plastic bag bans — and against a statewide ban on such bans.
The trash program has been operating since 2010, although it didn’t have many participants until 2017. As of the first of June, 907 members had posted 2,664 observations and 3,655 photos, and reported picking up more than 300,000 pieces of trash.
The aquarium’s SeaRise tracker primarily seeks photos of flooding, although it asks participants to measure the depth of flooding if it’s safe to do so. It has collected 283 observations and 516 photos from 202 members, mostly in the past two years. The tracker notes that flooding caused everything from unsafe driving conditions and contaminated drinking water to sea turtle eggs washing out to sea and grasses in salt marsh habitats drowning.
The SeaRise data probably won’t convince anyone of the cause of sea-level rise, but the more people who contribute to it, the better the chance that it will help convince people who don’t live our reality that the sea really is rising, and that we have to either slow the rise or else get out of its way — soon.