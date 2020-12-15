Editorial: Wilson's analogy and explanation of election challenge miss the mark

On today’s Commentary page, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson likens his decision to sign onto a lawsuit seeking to overturn the presidential election results in four states to the coach of a losing football team asking the referee to review the final play to see if a player stepped out of bounds as he ran the ball into the end zone for the winning touchdown.

We’re publishing his column because we criticized Mr. Wilson’s decision to join the unprecedented attempt by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to invalidate the votes in other states, and we think he should have a chance to respond. Not because he uses an accurate analogy. And not because he tells the whole story.

So here’s a more accurate analogy: The question in play came in the first quarter. The losing coach asked for a review, the referee reviewed the tape, and the touchdown stood.

Then after the game was over, and everybody had seen the instant replay and it was clear that the player was inbounds the whole time, the coach of the winning team’s archrival asked the referee to review the tape again, and rule that the touchdown didn’t count — not because the player had stepped out of bounds, but because the player’s arm swept past the imaginary line that would extend upwards from the out-of-bounds line. That is, to interpret the out-of-bounds rule in a way it had never been interpreted, and to throw out the victory on that basis.

We don’t allow that sort of appeal in football. And as the U.S. Supreme Court made clear last week, we don’t allow it in presidential elections.

And here’s part of what Mr. Wilson leaves out of his column: The “electors clause” to the U.S. Constitution doesn’t say, as he puts it, that “laws dictating the time, location and manner of elections should be determined by state legislatures and no one else.”

What it actually says is “Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress: but no Senator or Representative, or Person holding an Office of Trust or Profit under the United States, shall be appointed an Elector.” Strip away the extra clauses, and it says each legislature decides how its state’s presidential electors are appointed.

Mr. Wilson and the Texas attorney general interpret that to mean all of the details of how a popular election is conducted must be determined by state legislatures and not changed by executive officials or even the courts.

That interpretation might make sense if we selected the president by popular vote. But we select the president through the Electoral College. And as Associate Justice Clarence Thomas explained in a concurring opinion this summer in another Electoral College case, “At the time of the founding, the term ‘manner’ referred to a ‘[f]orm’ or ‘method.” That is, whether there would even be an election.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig — who was appointed by President Donald Trump — concluded in a case striking down an attempt to overturn the Pennsylvania election based on Mr. Wilson’s interpretation of the electors clause: “Such an expansive reading of 'Manner' is thus contrary both to the plain meaning of the Constitutional text and common sense.”

South Carolina’s Legislature, by the way, decided in 1788 that the “manner” in which our state’s electors would be chosen was by the Legislature itself, without a popular vote. It wasn't until 1868 — more than 30 years after all the other states had changed — that our Legislature changed the “manner” to allow voters to have a say about who the president should be.

And that’s what happened this year, in South Carolina and in all the other states, in compliance with the electors clause that Mr. Wilson and others failed to convince the courts to read in an expansive way that defies common sense.