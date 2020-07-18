Editorial: Will latest dark-money investment in SC Senate race finally spur action?

Special interests that try to manipulate our votes don’t fight to keep their identities secret because they’re publicity shy. They do it because their causes often are unpopular, and they know that voters might be more cautious if they knew the motives behind their messages.

Case in point: Four years ago, a group calling itself Better Future for Our Community spent $200,000 painting S.C. Senate Judiciary Chairman Larry Martin as an anti-gun liberal. It worked, facts to the contrary notwithstanding. The Pickens Republican lost in a primary.

It wasn’t until later that we learned — thanks to an unrelated grand jury investigation — that the attack was underwritten by trial lawyers, who opposed Mr. Martin’s efforts to cap jury payouts in lawsuits. It’s easy to imagine things going differently if voters had known that it was trial lawyers who were spending so much money — an until-then-unheard-of amount — to unseat their senator and clear a path for their fellow trial lawyer, Sen. Luke Rankin, to become Judiciary Committee chairman.

Which brings us to last month. This time, it was Sen. Rankin’s turn to be targeted by dark-money special interests.

As The Post and Courier’s Andrew Brown and Jamie Lovegrove report, anonymous donors spent more than $700,000 in the two weeks leading up to the June 23 Republican runoff election — an until-now unheard-of amount — to paint Mr. Rankin as an anti-gun, pro-abortion, pro-illegal immigrant liberal. That’s more than three times what the senator was able to raise, and the sum only counts TV ads.

Mr. Rankin, who survived the challenge, believes the attacks were funded by NextEra, the Florida-based utility that doesn’t care much about abortion or guns but cares a lot about his efforts to prevent it from purchasing state-owned Santee Cooper.

He could be right. Or he could be wrong. Absent an admission or a grand jury investigation, we’ll never know for sure. That’s because, unlike 47 other states, South Carolina doesn’t require outside groups that spend money to influence our votes to tell us anything about who they are or what they’re doing. We only know how much was spent on TV ads because TV stations have to make information about political advertising available to the public.

As the Rankin example demonstrates, special interests can keep increasing their secret spending as long as we let them.

Yet year after year, our Legislature keeps letting them. The House has passed legislation to require some groups to report their spending and the names of their largest donors, only to see it die in the Senate. For the past two years, even the House didn’t pass it after Republican operatives stepped up their opposition.

The special interests argue, ridiculously, that the U.S. Constitution requires lawmakers to let them spend as much money as they want, as anonymously as they want, to try to manipulate our votes. Despite the fact that 47 states require some sort of reporting.

It’s true that the U.S. Supreme Court believes that money is the same as speech, so we no longer may limit how much non-candidates spend on political campaigns. But the court never said we can’t require people to report their spending. Just the opposite. In the infamous 2010 Citizens United v. FEC ruling striking down limits on third-party expenditures, the high court said there’s no need to worry that unlimited election spending will create corruption precisely because the spending is reported. As Justice Antonin Scalia wrote in another case that same year: “Requiring people to stand up in public for their political acts fosters civic courage, without which democracy is doomed.”

Most legislators who oppose changing our law either have been suckered into believing the bogus constitutional claims or else think the secret spending serves their political interests. But as the Rankin case reminds all of us, our ridiculously promiscuous law might benefit a candidate in one election and hurt the same candidate in the next one. And given the outsize role that personal relationships play in the Senate, perhaps Mr. Rankin’s near-death experience will help him get a reporting bill through his committee.

Unlimited political spending is our modern reality, but in addition to knowing what is being said with all that money, we deserve to know who is saying it.