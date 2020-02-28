Editorial: Will a gas station help save North Charleston from itself?

By many measures, Spinx is a South Carolina success story, a business that began with a single Greenville store in 1972 and since has grown to 80 gas stations and convenience stores with more than 1,000 employees across the state.
We encourage the company to help the Charleston region achieve a different kind of success.
Specifically, we hope Spinx can help save the city of North Charleston from itself by agreeing to find a different site for a new Spinx store planned in the southern part of that city, not far from the Leatherman Terminal and new Navy Base Intermodal Container Transfer Facility, both of which are under construction.
A Spinx affiliate already bought 3 acres at the southwestern corner of Rivers and McMillan avenues, an intersection seen by many as ripe for new urban redevelopment that will benefit from its role as a stop along the planned Lowcountry Rapid Transit line.
A new gas station and convenience store, no matter how attractive, would deal a severe blow to plans to encourage more urban, walkable places there.
North Charleston officials are urging Spinx to reconsider. Mayor Keith Summey recently met with the company to offer another site at Rivers and Cosgrove avenues. Spinx should give the mayor’s request every consideration.
We’re not the only ones who feel this way. Mike Seekings, chairman of the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority, said the Rivers and McMillan intersection is key not only for transit but for the region.
“No one is saying a gas station shouldn’t be built in the vicinity — it makes sense given other things happening nearby — but there is a better use for that particular corner,” he told us. “As LCRT progresses, there will be opportunities, like we have here, for the private sector to come to the table and succeed both in a business sense and as a civic partner. If they did that now, Spinx truly would be making life easier.”
The Post and Courier’s Rickey Dennis noted Mr. Summey has said he is willing to work with Spinx to ensure that changing locations wouldn’t be a major change in cost to the company. “I think it works better for them, and I definitely think it works better for the community and for us,” Mr. Summey told Mr. Dennis.
The city previously owned the property but sold it to a Greenville developer interested in creating the very kind of mixed-use project there that the city still seeks, North Charleston spokesman Ryan Johnson said. The city did not think to rezone it to require that mixed use, perhaps because its comprehensive plan update — and a land use study for the new transit route — remain in the works.
Ultimately, it’s up to Spinx’s willingness to move to another site. Its mission statement says the company operates “in a fun and respectful manner that balances profit, community involvement and environmental awareness.” So we have reason to hope it will find a way to help the city and itself at the same time.